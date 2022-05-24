World Famous Fragrances Now Within Reach on Redesigned Website

Southfield, Michigan, USA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — European Perfumes and their website developers at Precept Partners have launched an all-new website focused on providing easy access to the highest quality women’s perfumes, men’s cologne, unisex fragrances, essential oils, bath and body care, aromatherapy and home fragrance products inspired by some of the trending world’s leading brands as well as its own prestige fragrance collection.

Jeffrey Antisdel, Chief Technology Officer at Precept Partners said, “The new European Perfumes website offers layered navigation options, advanced site search, multiple bottling options for perfumes and colognes, a unisex category of fragrances, easy single step check out, encrypted secure page protocol on site wide basis, plus multiple credit card payment options.”

About European Perfumes:

Founded in 1998, European Perfumes is committed to the satisfaction of its member customers with information and services providing hundreds of affordable perfumes, colognes, fragrances, essential oils, personal care, and aromatherapy products inspired by well-known brands.

The company’s perfume oils are professionally crafted and matured. All fragrance products are International Fragrance Association (IFRA) standards compliant, free of undesirable chemicals such as phthalates, stearates and parabens so customers can enjoy their fragrance with confidence. European Perfumes guarantees that no animal testing is utilized in any of its products, and as such, all products are cruelty free.

European Perfumes keeps serving thousands of delighted customer members at its Southfield Michigan location, and online at: www.EuropeanPerfumes.com.

About Precept Partners:

Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing and security services to clients in e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, a Webby award and many others. More at: www.PreceptPartners.com.

Media contact:

Jeffrey Antisdel

104 E. Front St.

Buchanan, MI 49107

269-409-8169

jeffrey@preceptpartners.com