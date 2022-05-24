Sales Performance Management Software Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

The sales performance management software market is predicted to grow at a fair CAGR of 11.6% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The sales performance management software market share is estimated to worth more than US$ 16.3 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021.

In recent years, various firms have been employing sales performance management (SPM) software to significantly cut down the processing time of sales data and errors incurred therein. Application of this software also aids in tracking future opportunities and client discussions, if any, leading to higher adoption of sales performance management software in such sectors.

Key Segments

By Component : Services Managed Services Professional Services Software Cloud-based On-premises

By Solution : Incentive Compensation Management Sales Coaching Sales Forecasting Sales Planning Talent Management

By End User : BFSI Healthcare Retail Telecom & IT Transportation and Logistics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



How Strong is the Competitive Landscape for the Sales Performance Management Software Market?

Accent Technologies, Inc., Altify, Anaplan, Inc, Axtria India Pvt Ltd, Beqom, Board International S.A., SAP, Cellarstone India Pvt Ltd., Gryphon Networks Corp, Iconnix Software Corporation, Incentive Solutions Ltd, InnoVyne Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Nice Ltd are some of the key players of the global sales performance management software market.

What are the Recent Developments in the Field of Sales Performance Management Software Market?

Oracle’s 21 A got updated and released in December 2020 by adding some new and improved features to its previous versions. This development was part of its quarterly SPM update strategy.

With the aim of broadening its SPM portfolio , Xactly released a new solution by the name of operational sales management (OSM) in November 2020. All the important variables are integrated with this new solution that can improve the company’s global position in the coming days.

, Xactly released a new solution by the name of operational sales management (OSM) in November 2020. All the important variables are integrated with this new solution that can improve the company’s global position in the coming days. NICE inContact of NICE limited company announced in October 2020 about releasing its NICE inContact CXone. It has been integrated with some new features like business intelligence (BI), and auto-detection of trends across numerous digital and voice interaction that can boost the popularity of the company further in the global sales performance management software market

Beqom Company announced a new edition of its mobile app and individual pay estimator in October 2020, which would provide a more flexible view of the compensation pay-outs and its performance.

What is the Sales Performance Management Software Market Outlook for Asia Pacific?

Asia Pacific is the other major region with significant growth prospects for sales performance management software market key trends and opportunities growing in parallel with the booming information technology and communication (ITC) sector. The emergence of many modest and well-established SPM solution providers and outsourcing business facilities has resulted in a robust sales performance management software market in China and India.

This region has also emerged as the most lucrative region for the sales performance management software market growth with the introduction of other emerging economies such as Japan and South Korea. China accounted for almost US$ 400 Million worth of the sales performance management software market share, making it the second-largest market in the world. By the end of this forecast period, the China sales performance management software market is projected to turn out into a US$ 1.2 Billion market, followed by Japan and South Korea at US$ 1 Billion and US$ 577 Million, respectively.

