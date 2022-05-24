Demand-Supply Scenario of Ethylene Oxide Market To Remain Balanced During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global ethylene oxide market is valued at US$ 51.7 billion in 2022, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach a market valuation of US$ 90.6 billion by 2032. Market growth is being driven primarily due to rising ethylene oxide demand from the textile industry.

Report Attributes Details
Ethylene Oxide Market Size (2021A) US$ 49.5 Billion
Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 51.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 90.6 Billion
Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.8% CAGR
North America Market Share (2021) ~32.7%
North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~6.6% CAGR
United States Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~6.6% CAGR
Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~52%
Key Companies Profiled
  • BASF
  • SABIC
  • India Glycols Ltd.
  • DowDupont
  • Indorama Venture Public Company Ltd.
  • Formosa Plastic Ltd.
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Indian Oil Corporation
  • Huntsman International
  • LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Ethylene Oxide Industry Survey by Category

  • Ethylene Oxide Market by Application :

    • Ethylene Glycol
    • Ethoxylate
    • Ethanolamines
    • Glycol Ethers
    • Polyethylenes
    • Other Applications

  • Ethylene Oxide Market by Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global ethylene oxide market are focusing on capacity expansion; for instance, they are opening their own manufacturing facilities in emerging nations and establishing state-of-the-art plants to carry out production.

Key ethylene oxide manufacturers are also focusing on introducing water-soluble products, and have excellent compatibility with numerous additives such as corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, etc. All these factors are making the market highly competitive and dynamic.

For instance :

  1. BASF and SINOPEC, as a joint venture in 2021, decided to expand the Verbund site to increase the production capacity of ethanolamines, ethylene amines, and purified ethylene oxide. They are also going to build new tert-butyl acrylate plants over the coming years
  2. India Glycols Limited entered into a joint venture with Clariant AG in 2021 for the creation of renewable ethylene oxide derivatives after receiving regulatory approvals. This joint venture is likely to be operated as Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals Private Limited.

Which Application of Ethylene Oxide Brings in Higher Revenue?

Under application, the ethylene oxide market is segmented into ethylene glycol, ethoxylate, ethanolamines, glycol ethers, polyethylenes, and other applications. Amongst them, ethylene glycol dominates the market with 38.8% share, and its application is projected to rise at 6.7% CAGR over the decade. High segment growth is attributed to ethylene glycol having high activity, high energy density, high boiling point, and low volatility as compared to other fuels. It has a low freezing point, making it a great component in the manufacturing industry. As ethylene glycol is a long-lasting compound, inexpensive, and miscible solvent, its demand has been increasing rapidly.

