Demand-Supply Scenario of Ethylene Oxide Market To Remain Balanced During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global ethylene oxide market is valued at US$ 51.7 billion in 2022, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach a market valuation of US$ 90.6 billion by 2032. Market growth is being driven primarily due to rising ethylene oxide demand from the textile industry.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7346

Report Attributes Details Ethylene Oxide Market Size (2021A) US$ 49.5 Billion Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 51.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 90.6 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.8% CAGR North America Market Share (2021) ~32.7% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~6.6% CAGR United States Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~6.6% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~52% Key Companies Profiled BASF

SABIC

India Glycols Ltd.

DowDupont

Indorama Venture Public Company Ltd.

Formosa Plastic Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell

Indian Oil Corporation

Huntsman International

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7346

Ethylene Oxide Industry Survey by Category

Ethylene Oxide Market by Application : Ethylene Glycol Ethoxylate Ethanolamines Glycol Ethers Polyethylenes Other Applications

Ethylene Oxide Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global ethylene oxide market are focusing on capacity expansion; for instance, they are opening their own manufacturing facilities in emerging nations and establishing state-of-the-art plants to carry out production.

Key ethylene oxide manufacturers are also focusing on introducing water-soluble products, and have excellent compatibility with numerous additives such as corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, etc. All these factors are making the market highly competitive and dynamic.

For instance :

BASF and SINOPEC, as a joint venture in 2021, decided to expand the Verbund site to increase the production capacity of ethanolamines, ethylene amines, and purified ethylene oxide. They are also going to build new tert-butyl acrylate plants over the coming years India Glycols Limited entered into a joint venture with Clariant AG in 2021 for the creation of renewable ethylene oxide derivatives after receiving regulatory approvals. This joint venture is likely to be operated as Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals Private Limited.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7346

Which Application of Ethylene Oxide Brings in Higher Revenue?

Under application, the ethylene oxide market is segmented into ethylene glycol, ethoxylate, ethanolamines, glycol ethers, polyethylenes, and other applications. Amongst them, ethylene glycol dominates the market with 38.8% share, and its application is projected to rise at 6.7% CAGR over the decade. High segment growth is attributed to ethylene glycol having high activity, high energy density, high boiling point, and low volatility as compared to other fuels. It has a low freezing point, making it a great component in the manufacturing industry. As ethylene glycol is a long-lasting compound, inexpensive, and miscible solvent, its demand has been increasing rapidly.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048317/piezoelectric-electroceramics-demand-outlook-is-expected-to-remain-rlevated-topping-a-cagr-of-3-until-2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com