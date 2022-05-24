Anxiety Treatment Devices Market Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast To 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Anxiety Treatment Devices Market 2022

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry into the vertical. Plus, with an influx of AI technology, profound diagnostics of the diseases are being made possible. There is customized medical software to execute this. As such, the Anxiety Treatment Devices Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

Anxiety Treatment Devices are devices which are used to deliver electrical signals to the brain for the treatment of anxiety, depression, trauma etc. The Cranial electrotherapy stimulation is a neurostimulation therapy, used in the treatment of anxiety. In this therapy, a cell phone sized device delivers a mild form of electric stimulation pulses to the brain, for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

The electrodes are placed on the earlobes for the transmission of electrical signals to the brain. The alpha-stim cranial electrotherapy stimulation device is used to deliver a mild microcurrent, through small chips which are worn on the ear lobes. The microcurrent is very mild and is not felt by the patient.

Another device, which is used to treat the anxiety disorder is Fisher Wallace stimulator, which is one of the FDA cleared anxiety treatment devices. Fisher Wallace stimulator stimulates serotonin production and alpha waves production. Most of the patients get relief from the anxiety symptoms, by using this device.

The growing incidence of anxiety and depression is the major factor contributing to the growth of anxiety treatment devices market. Increasing healthcare awareness is another important factor driving the growth of anxiety treatment devices market. High adoption of poor lifestyle habits and lack of physical activities, is expected to increase the stress, which can contribute towards the growth of anxiety treatment devices market.

An increasing geriatric population can increase the growth of the anxiety treatment devices market, as they are more prone to anxiety, depression, and phobias. Other factors, such as the growing number of mental hospitals, technological advancement, increasing stress due to hectic routine etc., can contribute to the overall growth of anxiety treatment devices market. The increasing number of hospitals and trauma centers can increase the growth of anxiety treatment devices market. Increasing psychological studies can lead to the innovation of new technologies for the treatment of anxiety, which can be a growth factor for the anxiety treatment devices market.

There are certain side effects of using anxiety treatment devices such as headache, blurred vision etc. which can hinder the growth of anxiety treatment devices market. The high cost of treatment or lack of skilled professionals can also be a factor, restraining the growth of anxiety treatment devices market.

Market Segmentation:

The global Anxiety Treatment Devices market is segmented on basis of device type, indication, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Device Type:

Alpha Stim

Fisher Wallace

Other Anxiety Treatment Devices

Segmentation by Indication:

Panic Disorder

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Special Phobias

Others

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Trauma Centers

Some of the key players involved in global Anxiety Treatment Devices market are Allevia Health, Inc., Fisher Wallace Laboratories, LLC, Electromedical Products International, Inc., Mind Alive Inc., Bharat Medical Systems.

