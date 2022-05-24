Cardiovascular Genomic Diagnostics Market, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Cardiovascular Genomic Diagnostics Market 2022

The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in some help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on the body for reporting/analyzing health conditions, the Cardiovascular Genomic Diagnostics Market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.

Heart related disorders are mostly inherited from parents to their children. Cardiovascular genomic diagnostics testing helps in detecting these inherited diseases such as cardiac channelopathies and congenital heart diseases. Besides cardiovascular genomic diagnostics can also be helpful for family members who have risks of developing heart problems.

These genetic disorders affect by impairing development of blood vessels which leads to onset of heart diseases. Therefore, cardiovascular genomic diagnostics help in identification of genetic deformities for saving lives.

The technology used for cardiovascular genomic diagnostics testing are NGS (Next generation Sequencing) and Multiplex Ligation-Dependent Probe Amplification (MLPA). These technologies in cardiovascular genomic diagnostics tests read the genetic content of the deceased DNA to identify the changes in its sequence

Market Segmentation

On the basis of test type Predictive Testing Genetic Susceptibility Test Predictive Diagnostics Population Screening

Carrier Screening

Prenatal Testing

Genotyping On the basis of disease indication Congenital Heart Disease

Cardiac Channelopathies

Familial Hyper-Cholestrolaemia

Cardiomyopathies

Others On the basis of technological platform Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Multiplex Ligation-Dependent Probe Amplification (MLPA) On the basis of end users Hospital Laboratories’

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Geographically, North America is anticipated to be the leading market in the global cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market owing to the increasing number of cardiac diseases. Moreover, the regional market will also rise due to the technological advancement as well as stringent patient care and safety in the region.

The cardiovascular genomic diagnostics markets in the South and East Asia are also anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR due to product expansion offerings by the major global players. In addition, cardiovascular genomic diagnostics is poised to improve the health of population globally by decreasing rate of heart attack and congenital heart diseases. Europe is expected to have the second largest share in the global cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market throughout the forecast period

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market include Gnome Diagnostics, Color Genomics, Inc., Creative Diagnostics Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Admera Health, Blueprint Genetics Oy., Merck KGaA, MP Biomedicals, LLC., Helix OpCo LLC, CENTOGENE AG, and Oasis Diagnostics Corporation.

