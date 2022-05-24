Toilet Deodorant Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.3% During Forecast Year 2031, Fact.MR Report

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-24 (EPR Network) – The rapid growth of health awareness among consumers is likely to drive the adoption of toilet deodorant in the coming years. A toilet deodorant when sprayed in toilets serves the purpose of eradicating harmful germs and diseases. One of the toilet deodorant’s role is that of masking odor, besides acting as an antibacterial. A toilet deodorant removes unpleasant smell, giving out a sweet perfume which helps to purify the air, and restore a better environment. According to latest research by Fact.MR, toilet deodorant market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during forecast 2021-2031.

Procter & Gamble

Botanica

Dabur

Saraya Good maid Sdn. Bhd.

S. C. JOHNSON & SON INC.

Elsan Limited

Rajorlo

Camco

Miniso

Kobayashi

Okiss

Yijujing

Shenzhen Danhua Clothing Co. Ltd.

Trademarks

Baystate

Earth Corporation

Spectrum Cleaning Products

Kao Corporation

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Form

Liquid Deodorant

Spray Deodorant

Block/Tablet Deodorant

By Price Range

Under $25

$25-$50

Above$50

By End user

Residential

Commercial Aviation Industry Hospitality & Healthcare Industry Educational Institutes Others



By Sales Channel

Mono- Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Wholesalers/Distributors

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Hypermarket/ supermarket

Convenient Stores

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

