Global Sales Of NGS Sample Preparation Product Is Expect To Surge At A CAGR Of 7.3% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Sales of NGS sample preparation products were valued at US$ 3.8 Billion in FY 2021, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 10.5% in 2022, reaching US$ 4.2 Billion. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, market demand is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.3%, expected to reach US$ 8.5 Billion.

Key players of the NGS Sample Preparation market:

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Promega Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

New England Biolabs

Tecan Trading AG

Key Segments Covered in the NGS Sample Preparation Industry Report

NGS Sample Preparation by Product Type : NGS Sample Preparation Instruments NGS Sample Preparation Kits, Reagents & Consumables

NGS Sample Preparation by Application : NGS Sample Preparation for Drug & Biomarker Discovery NGS Sample Preparation for Diagnostics NGS Sample Preparation for Precision Medicines Others Agriculture Animal Research

NGS Sample Preparation by End User : Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others CROs CMOs

NGS Sample Preparation by Region : North America NGS Sample Preparation Market Europe NGS Sample Preparation Market Asia Pacific NGS Sample Preparation Market Latin America NGS Sample Preparation Market Middle East & Africa NGS Sample Preparation Market



What insights does the NGS Sample Preparation Market report provide to the readers?

NGS Sample Preparation fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each NGS Sample Preparation player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of NGS Sample Preparation in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global NGS Sample Preparation.

The report covers following NGS Sample Preparation Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the NGS Sample Preparation market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in NGS Sample Preparation

Latest industry Analysis on NGS Sample Preparation Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of NGS Sample Preparation Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing NGS Sample Preparation demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of NGS Sample Preparation major players

NGS Sample Preparation Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

NGS Sample Preparation demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

