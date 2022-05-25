High Priority Plumbing to Participate in Team Hard Hats & Heels Event

Conyers, Georgia, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — High Priority Plumbing is pleased to announce they are participating in the Team Hard Hats & Heels event to be held on May 6, 2022. This event is in conjunction with the Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity 2022 Women Build project that will take place in Henry County. The event is currently sold out, but individuals are still welcome to donate to the team.

High Priority Plumbing recognizes the value of giving back to the community they serve. As part of this dedication to giving back, they are proud to join the Team Hard Hats & Heels project to provide valuable plumbing services to the homes the project will construct. Habitat for Humanity is a dedicated organization that strives to build homes for low-income individuals who may not otherwise have a place to call their own. With the help of events like this, the organization is building new homes and giving women in the construction industry the opportunity to work together and expand their skills. The event is accepting donations and strives to raise at least $12,500.

Anyone interested in learning about the Team Hard Hats & Heels event or the work the plumbing company will complete can find out more by visiting the Highpriorityplumbing.com website or by calling 1-770-874-1464.

About High Priority Plumbing: High Priority Plumbing and Services, Inc. is a dedicated plumbing company serving individuals throughout the Atlanta area. Their team proudly offers commercial and residential plumbing services with emergency services available when needed. Their qualified team of plumbers ensures prompt, reliable service.

