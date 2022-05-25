ZOD SECURITY Wins The Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022

Beirut, Lebanon, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Zod Security was awarded The Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for the category Security Equipment Specialists of the Year.

Zod Security had been nominated for the Security Equipment Specialists of the Year award earlier this year and had later been shortlisted. Voting ran for 12 months, 22,486 votes were cast, with voters from 32 countries. Finally, Zod Security emerged as the winner.

‘We are honored to receive this award as a testimony to the quality of our offerings. Our team has been outstanding in the past year, and they deserve this award’ said Captain Sami Zod, Managing Director of Zod Security. ‘It is a pleasure being recognized by such a renowned and internationally acclaimed publication’, he added.

The Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards celebrate the success and achievements of leading professionals and companies who have stood out for being results-driven, service-focused, and most importantly, taking an innovative approach to demonstrate exceptional business performance.

With such a broad range of businesses being recognized, Corporate LiveWire looks at each case individually and assesses how the team has harnessed more effective processes, products, or ideas in order to transform their industry for the better, increase profits, and/or offer a more successful service.

During the awards process, The Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards invited over 90,000 businesses and corporate professionals, magazine contributors, and its 70,000 subscribers to nominate companies & individuals based on factors such as service, innovation, experience, sustainability, and other key criteria. Additionally, their research team has put forward a selection of firms that they felt were deserving of recognition.

Zod Security has been recognized in the Innovation & Excellence Awards Guide 2022, which will be distributed to businesses and professionals in the Corporate LiveWire network.

Zod Security is a leader in the field of security and safety equipment in the MENA region, with more than 350,000 satisfied clients. Established in 1977, Zod has grown to cover professional product advice, installation, training, maintenance and after-sales services.

Some of the products offered: Intrusion Protection (CCTV Surveillance Systems, Burglar Alarms, Perimeter Protection), Gates & Barriers (Gate Automation, Bollards, Turnstiles and Automatic Barriers), Fire Protection ( Fire Doors, Fire Extinguishers, Fire Suppression Systems, Fire Alarms), Lightning and Surge Protection, Intercom Systems, Access Control, Automatic Doors, Counter-Terrorism Equipment (Explosive Detection, Metal Detection, UVIS, Security Xray Scanners, Road Blockers), Vaults and Security Safes, Road Safety, Public Safety, Security Locks, Security Doors and more.

The Corporate LiveWire platform provides business professionals and individuals in the corporate sector with information on the latest news and developments from around the globe.

Both print and digital publications as well as daily updated online features are available on subjects such as corporate transactions, international markets, M&A, business strategy, and technology advancement.