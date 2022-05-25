HUB Oxford Features Student Housing in a Stylish Environment

Oxford, Mississippi, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — HUB Oxford is pleased to announce they feature student housing options in a stylish environment to give students attending the University of Mississippi the independent lifestyle they want. The complex is located close to campus to give students easy access to their classes and on-campus activities.

At HUB Oxford, students will get their choice of floor plans, including one, two, three, four, and five-bedroom units for students who wish to live alone or live with their friends or other students through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a set rental rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share. Rent includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and water. Pool view apartments are available for an additional fee.

HUB Oxford has created a comfortable environment with all the amenities students need to enjoy a better quality of life. The complex features a resort-style pool with cabanas and a hot tub, a fire pit, grilling stations, volleyball, and basketball courts, a 24-hour fitness center, yoga, and steam rooms, and more. Pets are welcome, allowing students to bring their furry companions along.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options available can find out more by visiting the website or by calling 1-662-234-2833.

About HUB Oxford: HUB Oxford is an off-campus housing complex serving students attending the University of Mississippi. The housing complex provides students with a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus. Their goal is to ensure students can enjoy their college experience to the fullest.

