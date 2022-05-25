The Grove at Moscow Provides Top-Quality Student Housing Options

Moscow, Idaho, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at Moscow is pleased to announce they provide top-quality housing options for students attending the University of Idaho. The complex was designed with comfortable off-campus housing to ensure students can enjoy their college years to the fullest.

At The Grove at Moscow, students can choose from various floor plans to share with their friends or make new friends through the roommate matching program. The complex offers two and three-bedroom apartments to meet each student’s needs. The per-person rental rate includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, and a monthly electricity allowance. Reserved parking is available for an additional fee.

The Grove at Moscow helps students live their best lives close to campus with an array of amenities, including a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and sand volleyball courts, grill stations, and a clubhouse with a game room. An on-site dog park makes it easy for pet owners to bring their pets and give them the exercise they need.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing options can find out more by visiting The Grove at Moscow’s website or by calling 1-208-882-3740.

About The Grove at Moscow: The Grove at Moscow is an off-campus housing complex designed for students attending the University of Idaho. Students will enjoy a comfortable lifestyle close to campus with affordable per-person rates that eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their fair share. The complex features all the amenities students need for an independent lifestyle.

