Copper Beech Greenville Embraces Independent Student Living

Greenville, North Carolina, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Copper Beech Greenville is pleased to announce they are embracing independent student living close to the East Carolina University campus. The apartment and townhome complex offers everything students need to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

At Copper Beech Greenville, students have their choice of floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom options. Students can choose to live alone or live with their friends or random roommates through the matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and more.

Copper Beech Greenville provides students with a more enjoyable lifestyle with various amenities that make student living comfortably. Students can take advantage of features like a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge, a fire pit, grilling stations, a fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a clubhouse with a gaming lounge. The complex also features a dog park and allows students to bring their pets along for their college journey.

Anyone interested in learning about the independent student living environment can find out more by visiting the website or by calling 1-252-757-1015.

About Copper Beech Greenville: Copper Beech Greenville is an off-campus housing complex with one, two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes and apartments. The complex allows students to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to the East Carolina University campus. Students pay a per-person rental rate to ensure they don’t have to worry about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent.

Company: Copper Beech Greenville

Address: 2001 Copper Beech Way

City: Greenville

State: NC

Zip code: 27858

Telephone number: 1-252-757-1015