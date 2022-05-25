Varsity House Fayetteville Improves Student Living

Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Varsity House Fayetteville is pleased to announce they are improving student living for individuals attending the University of Arkansas. The off-campus housing complex features comfortable student housing options designed to meet students’ needs and give them the independent lifestyle they want.

At Varsity House Fayetteville, students get their choice of floor plans, such as two and three-bedroom units, which are ideal for sharing with their friends. Students can also request randomly assigned roommates through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a set monthly rental rate that includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, and a monthly electricity allowance. XL bedrooms and reserved parking are available for an additional monthly fee.

Varsity House Fayetteville offers students an enjoyable lifestyle with access to various community amenities, including a resort-style pool, basketball and sand volleyball courts, grill stations, fire pits, and a 24-hour fitness center. The apartments allow pets and feature convenient shuttle services to the campus.

Anyone interested in learning about how the complex is improving student living can find out more by visiting the Varsity House Fayetteville website or by calling 1-479-251-1042.

About Varsity House Fayetteville: Varsity House Fayetteville offers convenient off-campus housing for students attending the University of Arkansas. The per-person contracts and rental rates give students peace of mind that they don’t have to worry about roommates who can’t pay their rent. The complex offers everything students need to live a comfortable, independent lifestyle.

