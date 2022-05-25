Life’s Plan, Inc. Ensures Protection for Individuals with Special Needs

Lisle, Illinois, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Life’s Plan, Inc. is pleased to announce they help families get the protection they need to ensure their family members with special needs have the care they require throughout their lifetime. When individuals are tasked with caring for a family member with special needs, it’s critical to take the proper steps to protect their future.

At Life’s Plan, Inc., they work with families to create a trust to ensure a loved one with special needs will have the high quality of care they deserve, even after their primary caregiver is gone. They understand how challenging it can be to secure a loved one’s future when they have special needs and strive to support families as they put the appropriate measures in place to give them the care they require throughout their lifetimes. The company is available to help with drafting trust agreements that meet Social Security requirements, administer pooled special needs trusts, coordinate care services, and provide charitable grants for families.

Life’s Plan, Inc. is dedicated to helping families provide continuity of care for individuals who need additional support in their lives due to special needs. They understand the intricacies of pooled special needs trusts and ensure they meet the requirements to maintain Social Security benefits. They are dedicated to giving families peace of mind that their loved ones will be in good hands when they can no longer care for them.

Anyone interested in learning about the protection they can offer for individuals with special needs can find out more by visiting the Life’s Plan, Inc. website or by calling 1-630-628-7169.

About Life’s Plan, Inc.: Life’s Plan, Inc. is a full-service organization providing support to help families set up pool special needs trusts for their loved ones. They understand how stressful it can be to worry about who will care for a loved one with special needs when they no longer can and strive to help families set up suitable trusts to take care of their future needs. They work closely with families to help them choose the ideal options to protect their loved one’s futures.

Company: Life’s Plan, Inc.

Address: 901 Warrenville Road Suite 500

City: Lisle

State: IL

Zip code: 60532

Telephone number: 1-630-628-7169

Fax number: 1-630-628-2350