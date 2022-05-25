Successful Sound Upgrade: EMPHASER’s Mercedes Speakers Tested

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — If you want to beef up the OEM system of your Mercedes, you can find two speakers for a straightforward sound upgrade from car audio specialist EMPHASER (http://www.emphaser.com/): the component speaker system EM-MBF2 for the front doors, and the coaxial EM-MBR2 for the doors at the rear. The German Car & HiFi magazine (03/2022) has now thoroughly tested both these new plug and play systems for the Mercedes C and E classes as well as the GLS.

Topic number 1 is accuracy of fit and ease of installation: “The woofers are characterized by the typical Mercedes three-point mount with ball heads”, point out the experienced testers, “so that they can be rapidly changed without using screws.” Excellent installation features are also offered by the tweeter and the separate crossover of the EM-MBF2 component system: “The crossovers are connected using the vehicle connectors on the existing cabling without the need for soldering work. Equally rapid to change are the tweeters of the front system that fit in the original mounts.”

“Both sets “show attention to detail”, say Car & HiFi: “The 10-centimeter mid/woofers come in extra designed injection molded baskets and are equipped with black aluminum cones.” Also the tweeters and crossovers are cleverly designed and assembled with high quality components: “The tweeter of the MBF2 front system uses a handsome 25-millimeter woven fabric dome, while the MBR2 coaxial speaker has a small woven fabric dome with a 13-mm voice coil. This is a pleasing distinction from cheaply made systems with a plastic dome. The crossover of the front system is very elaborately made and relies on quality components like film capacitors and air coils.”

With their practical detail solutions these Mercedes speakers are able to score points with the respected technical experts: “Whereas the tweeter is wired up as usual with a high pass second order filter, the woofer has just one coil, though it is supported by a blocking circuit, which removes a defined frequency range like an equalizer does. Here the blocking circuit is used to lower the frequency response a little around 1.2 kHz so as to accommodate the acoustic conditions in Mercedes vehicles.”

Both systems then put on a thoroughly convincing performance in the test lab. For instance, the woofer of the component system runs “evenly with no cone resonances peaks”, while the coaxial system also shows “a generally linear curve”, say the testers. Particularly favorable is the evaluation of the distortion figures: “Here the 10 cm cones shine through the absence of distortion, which is not to be taken for granted”.

Soundwise the EMPHASER sets impress with their “lively, bright playing, which sets them very much apart from the standard factory configuration”: “Vocals and instruments sound crisp and unsmoothed, with many details in the highs reaching the ear”, say the experienced testers. “Front system and rear system sound generally balanced and deliver a sound thoroughly fit for everyday use that you will not get tired of listening to after a few minutes.”

“The Mercedes systems EM-MBF2 and EM-MBR2 are outstanding for their high quality with attention to details like neodymium magnets and crossovers that also pay off soundwise”, conclude the tech journalists. “They are nicely made and, thanks to the plug and play installation, make for a relatively hassle-free upgrade.” Car & HiFi awarded the EM-MBF2 the ‘Best Product’ accolade, while the EM-MBR2 was rewarded with ‘price/performance: very good’.

