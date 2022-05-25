Alight State College Makes Student Living More Comfortable

State College, Pennsylvania, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Alight State College is pleased to announce they are making student living more comfortable for individuals attending Penn State University. The off-campus housing complex is located close to campus to make it easier for students to attend their classes and on-campus activities.

Students who wish to reside at Alight State College will find various floor plans to meet their unique needs, including two and four-bedroom apartments. These apartments are the ideal way to live an independent lifestyle with your friends or request random roommates through the roommate matching system. Each student pays a per-person rental rate that includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, water, and access to all the community amenities to ensure students have everything they need for the best quality of life.

Alight State College offers various amenities to make student living as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. Students can take advantage of a 24-hour fitness center, a weight training center, a swimming pool, basketball, sand volleyball, and tennis courts, a business center, and more. Pets are welcome at the complex for the lifestyle students want. Free parking is available, and students can easily get back and forth to campus with the convenient university shuttle.

Anyone interested in learning about how they make student living more comfortable can find out more by visiting the Alight State College website or by calling 1-814-237-1600.

About Alight State College: Alight State College is an off-campus housing complex for students attending Penn State University. The complex offers comfortable student apartments that make it easy and affordable to live with their friends or meet new people. Students can enjoy an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

