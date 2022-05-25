IDB Lab Tourism Career Accelerator Launched in Haiti

DATE: June 1- August 30, 2022 

LOCATION: Virtual/ Haiti 

MEMO: An Initiative  Powered by Global Startup Foundation in partnership with IDB Lab, Haiti Tech Summit, IBM Cloud, Digicel, Marriott, and more. 

We are pleased to announce the Caribbean’s first and largest Digital Career Workforce Program created to engage, train, and prepare youth professionals for jobs of the future in tourism.

Over 100 speakers, partners and stakeholders will be announced over the next few weeks to kick off this major initiative! 

Target Beneficiaries:  The Tourism Career Accelerator (Haiti Edition) is a multi week workforce reskilling training and internship program targeting young professionals ages 18-35 who are interested in a career in tourism. 

Eligibility are as follows:

  • Age requirement: 18-35

  • Education requirement: High School graduate (college degree is not required)

  • Citizenship: Haiti

  • Language requirement: English (Basic); Creole (Fluent); French (Basic)> Program instruction will take place in English with a mixture of creole speaking training sessions.

  • Experience: No prior work experience is required.

Benefits & Offerings: Free skills training, work experience internship with a top tourism company locally or abroad, stipend payment for remote work period, potential job placement post graduation, alumni community network for continuous annual training, programming, offerings and career opportunity.

More information via www.haititechsummit.com .

Applicants can apply via: https://forms.gle/bpzpNXTicukrioNF9

