Alight Fullerton Offers High-End Student Apartments

Fullerton, California, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Fullerton is pleased to announce they offer high-end student apartments to individuals attending California State University in Fullerton. The student apartments make it easy for individuals to live independently while remaining close to the campus for their classes and on-campus activity.

At Alight Fullerton, they strive to provide the living environment students are looking for, whether they want to share an apartment with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The complex features various floor plans, including one-bedroom apartments for individuals who prefer to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom options for those who want to share their living space. Single and double-occupancy rooms are available. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, electricity, water and sewer, and trash disposal. A monthly amenity and utility fee is also required.

Alight Fullerton provides students with all the amenities they need to enjoy their free time, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a media and gaming lounge, two swimming pools, a poolside clubroom with billiards, grilling stations, and on-site restaurants and retail. Social events are held throughout the year for the complex residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the high-end student apartments available can find out more by visiting the Alight Fullerton website or by calling 1-714-449-1195.

About Alight Fullerton: Alight Fullerton is a high-end off-campus housing community open to individuals attending nearby California State University. The per-person rental rate prevents issues with roommates who can’t pay their fair share on time. Students get access to all the community amenities to ensure a comfortable, enjoyable independent lifestyle.

