Shreekant Patil Wins IPF Entrepreneur Of The Year Award 2022

Mumbai, India, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — PARENTNashik’s Founder, Mr.Shreekant Patil, received the “6th IPF Industrial Excellence Awards- IPF Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 ” today on the second day of 3i EXPO and Conference, powered by IPFonline in Mumbai, Mr. Sajiv Nath, MD Yokogawa, presented this award to Shreekant Patil and Sneha Patil. (Co-Founder at Paramount Enterprises, Nashik.)



GUESTS OF HONOR: 1.) Mr. Sanjay Bhatia, Maharashtra’s Upa-Lokayukta, 2.) Consul Generals of Sweden, Mauritius, South Africa, Hungary, Indonesia & Brazil. The 3i Expo was held at Nehru Centre, Mumbai on the 20th and 21st of May 2022.

Shreekant Patil, a first-generation entrepreneur with 28 years of extensive industrial and entrepreneurship experience, has been manufacturing robotic spot welding gun parts in Nashik under the name MSME – Paramount Enterprises for more than a decade, exporting 95 % of his products to Europe, the United States, and other countries.

Shreekant is a qualified electrical engineer and professional chartered engineer.He has received awards for product excellence, business development, and entrepreneurship in Asia, the United States, and Europe. In 2019, he wins Asia’s leading entrepreneur in small business award, a prestigious award in Dubai. Throughout his illustrious career, he established his credibility and brand recognition through hard work and consistency.

Shreekant and his co-founder Mrs. Sneha Patil, are satisfied on receiving this prestigious award – IPF Entrepreneur of the year 2022 , India and he said, more responsibilities were added to his shoulder, then he thanked GOD.

Shreekant Patil is currently assisting as an official mentor to startupindia, MeitY, and the AIC BAMU Foundation. He has been assisting the Government of India on the startupindia platform for startups, newbies, and small businesses, and conducting webinars and seminars at engineering colleges guiding them on entrepreneurship, marketing, scale-up, and product validation for the past three years, as well as international startups on virtual platforms.

Shreekant Patil’s goal is to assist startups and small businesses in expanding worldwide while also assisting the government in growing the economy.

About Company: – Paramount Enterprises (Brand Name: PARENTNashik)

PARENTNashik is a leading brand in welding, a bootstrap manufacturer and exporter of robotic spot welding gun parts, spares, and consumables, which was established in 2004 at Nashik, Ambad MIDC, with its own factory setup, modern technologically advanced machines, skilled staff, and innovative processes in the production line to meet worldwide standards. PARENTNashik is awarded in Europe, the USA for product excellence, and welding product supplier.

