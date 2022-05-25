Global Sales Of Graders Is Likely Expected To Register A CAGR Of 2.7% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Global sales of graders are currently valued at US$ 4.27 billion, and the market is forecast to close in on a valuation of US$ 5.6 billion by 2032, expanding a CAGR of 2.7%.

Prominent Key Players Of The Graders Market Survey Report:

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere and Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

Komatsu Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Volvo Construction Equipment and Services, Inc.

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sany Group Co. Ltd.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Lonking Holdings Limited

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Graders Industry Survey by Category

Graders Market by Base Power : Up to 200 HP Graders Above 200 HP Graders

Graders Market by Blade Pull : Up to 15,000 lbs. Graders Above 15,000 lbs. Graders

Graders Market by Application : Construction Mining Snow Removal Land Grading and Levelling Others

Graders Market by Region : North America Graders Market Latin America Graders Market Europe Graders Market East Asia Graders Market South Asia & Oceania Graders Market MEA Graders Market



