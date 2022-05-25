The Sodium Propionate Market To Scintillate Based On The Influx Of Offbeat Ideas

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global sodium propionate market in its upcoming outlook, titled, ‘Sodium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026‘. In terms of value, the global sodium propionate market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail. On the basis of application type, the food and beverages segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the sodium propionate market, with a significant CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increasing tendency for developing countries to adapt to food trends has resulted in a worldwide growth of the fast food culture. In North America alone, 34% of children consume fast food. Sodium propionate is an integral artificial preservative for processed foods and breads, which are major parts of the fast food culture. This is fueling the increasing demand for sodium propionate in the market.

The global pharmaceutical industry has grown from US$ 390.2 Bn to over a trillion dollars in value, as of 2018. Sodium propionate, as an excipient, is an integral part of pharmaceutical formulations. Sodium propionate, because of its relatively inert nature in medicinal preparations, and efficient mold and bacteria inhibiting properties, is used in pharmaceuticals, extensively. The steady growth of the pharmaceutical industry accounts for a steady growth in the demand for sodium propionate over the forecast period.

Global meat production in 2017 stood at 322.36 Mn metric tons. With an increase in GDP, the consumption of meat and meat products is on the rise in developing countries. Sodium propionate is extensively used in the meat and meat products industry for its anti-bacterial and anti-mold properties. As the demand for processed meat products increases, globally, it aids the growth of the sodium propionate market.

In 2016, the U.S. government set revised guidelines for sodium content in food products. This can make certain manufacturers refrain from using sodium propionate as a preservative, and choose an alternate preservative. A negative mindset of the general public towards artificial preservatives such as sodium propionate can also be a hurdle for the sodium propionate market.

The raw material prices for manufacturing sodium propionate are volatile, and this has led key players to face increased product costs, in certain instances. The volatile raw material prices for the production of sodium propionate affects the sodium propionate market, since sodium propionate is bought primarily in bulk, and small fluctuations in prices affect the end consumer on a larger scale.

This report covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the sodium propionate market in specific regions. North America is expected to register high growth rates between 2018 and 2026, and is also expected to remain the largest market for sodium propionate through 2026. According to market attractiveness, North America and Europe are relatively more attractive markets in the sodium propionate market. Based on application, the sodium propionate market is segmented as bakery products, meat and meat products, cheese & cheese products, pharmaceuticals, personal care, agrochemicals, and others.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report, to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the sodium propionate space. Key players in the sodium propionate market include Niacet Corporation, Macco Organiques Inc., Fine organic industries, Ltd, Foodchem International, Prathista Industries Ltd, DR. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., Rishi chemical works Pvt. Ltd., Titan biotech Limited, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Krishna chemicals, and Jainex Specialty Chemicals, amongst others.

