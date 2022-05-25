Worldwide Demand For Asphalt Additives Has Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of 5% Till 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Asphalt Additives Market Analysis by Type (Anti-strip, Bitumen Emulsifiers, Asphalt Cement Additives, Polymer Modifier, Asphalt Additive Fillers and Fibers), by Technology (Warm/Hot, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives), by Application, by Region – Global Insights 2021-2031

The global asphalt additives market is slated to touch an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 8 Billion, expanding 1.5x from 2021-2031. Demand for asphalt additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Of The Asphalt Additives Market Survey Report:

  • Nouryon
  • DowDuPont
  • Arkema SA
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Evonik Industries
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Kraton Corporation
  • Ingevity Corporation
  • BASF SE

Key Segments Covered

  • By Type :

    • Anti-strip Asphalt Additives
    • Bitumen Emulsifiers
    • Asphalt Cement Additives
    • Polymer Modifier Asphalt Additives
    • Asphalt Additive Fillers and Fibers
    • Asphalt Additive Rejuvenators
    • Other Asphalt Additives

  • By Technology :

    • Warm/Hot Mix Asphalt Additives
    • Cold Mix Asphalt Additives

  • By Application :

    • Road Construction
    • Runways and Parking Lot
    • Roofing Sector (Asphalt Shingles)
    • Other Applications (Floorings, Courts, etc.)

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Asphalt Additives Market report provide to the readers?

  • Asphalt Additives fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Asphalt Additives player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Asphalt Additives in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Asphalt Additives.

The report covers following Asphalt Additives Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Asphalt Additives market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Asphalt Additives
  • Latest industry Analysis on Asphalt Additives Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Asphalt Additives Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Asphalt Additives demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Asphalt Additives major players
  • Asphalt Additives Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Asphalt Additives demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Asphalt Additives Market report include:

  • How the market for Asphalt Additives has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Asphalt Additives on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Asphalt Additives?
  • Why the consumption of Asphalt Additives highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

