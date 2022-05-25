Automakers’ Shift From Metals To Plastics To Increase Market Demand For Solvent-Based Automotive Coatings – Says Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact MR’s latest industry analysis predicts that sales of solvent-based automotive coatings will increase at the pushed CAGR through 2031 as automotive sales gradually pick up around the world. The report aims to present insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers advice to help companies prepare for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographic analysis so that market participants can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales prospects in over 20 countries. Identify the most profitable segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for the future.

The report offers useful and valuable information about the Solvent Based Automotive Coatings market. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes information on sales and demand of the Solvent Based Car Coatings market across various industries and regions.

The market study carried out by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are driving the growth of the Automotive Solvent Based Coatings market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, constraints and opportunities for major market players, as well as emerging players associated with manufacturing and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of solvent-based automotive coatings

This in-depth and just released report sheds light on the Solvent Based Automotive Coatings market information, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end users, and the growth of the Solvent Based Automotive Coatings market. .

Segmentation

The report offers a detailed analysis and forecast for the Car Solvent Based Coatings market based on segmental analysis.

Key segments identified in the Solvent Based Automotive Coatings Market report include resin type, coating type, vehicle type, technology and region.

All market segments of Solvent Based Automotive Coatings were analyzed and important market numbers such as market share, year-over-year growth and revenue and volume comparison were offered for these segments.

The report divided the Solvent Based Automotive Coatings market regionally into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

A nationwide analysis of all these regional markets for solvent-based automotive coatings was also offered in the main dedicated chapters of the report.

Market Scope of Solvent-Based Automotive Coatings

Report A recently compiled report by Fact.MR, titled Solvent-Based Automotive Coatings Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Monitoring – Global Market Insights 2018-2027 ” , provides comprehensive analysis of the Solvent Based Automotive Coatings market worldwide.

The size of the Solvent Based Automotive Coatings market has been assessed for the historical period (2013-2017) and the forecast period (2018-2027) and have been delivered in terms of value (USD billion) and volume ( tons).

The report also offers a detailed analysis and forecast on the key segments and competitive landscape of the Solvent Based Automotive Coatings market.

The solvent-based automotive coatings market is expected to see an increase in volume sales of more than 3,500 tons in 2018 compared to 2017

According to a recent Fact.MR. Refinish formulations continue to be the focus of attention in the solvent-based automotive coatings market, while water-based coatings are gaining more attention for base coatings.

Water-based solvent-based automotive coatings have gained absolute importance over the years of evolution, mainly driven by the environmental and health concerns of solvent-based solvent-based automotive coatings. The study estimates that nearly 6 out of 10 tons of automotive coatings sold worldwide in 2018 are water-based. However, the demand for water-based coatings as a primer surface layer is likely to decline as the palpability of UV-cured solvent-based automotive coatings increases.

UV-curing variants, while currently accounting for a smaller share of the market, have emerged as fast-selling solvent-based automotive coatings and the status quo is expected to prevail in 2018 and beyond. Demand for solvent-based coatings is expected to remain higher than for solvent-based coatings in 2018, despite concerns about their environmental and health impacts. Preference for Solvent Borne Automotive solvent

Coatings are primarily supported by their relative superiority in retention of liquid pigments and binding agents.

Acrylics remain the resin of choice for solvent-based automotive coatings

The Fact.MR study believes that acrylics will remain the best-selling resin in the solvent-based automotive coatings market, as these resins testify to predominant use in passenger cars, driven by fluoropolymers. However, the recent shift in manufacturers’ preferences has led to demand for amines and polyalkides and it is highly likely that these resins will experience relatively faster volume sales in 2018 and beyond.

Shares in the solvent-based automotive coatings market are expected to remain clustered at the top and fragmented at the bottom. The top 5 players will collectively account for nearly 40% of the solvent-based automotive coatings market. The supremacy of these players will be underpinned by their strong operations and strong sales infrastructure around the world. Small and medium-sized solvent-based automotive coatings manufacturers focus on collaborations with established players as a key expansion strategy to strengthen their distribution and manufacturing capabilities.

Leading solvent-based automotive coatings manufacturers emphasize providing automotive OEMs and key tier-one customers with first-class, value-added service products. These products aim to reduce costs for customers while increasing their shareholder value in the solvent-based automotive coatings market. Providing cost-effective facility management to customers for maintaining safety standards and optimizing processes is a key area of ​​interest for major players in the solvent-based automotive coatings market.

“In recent years, vehicle lightening and the shift to low-temperature hardening have driven advances in solvent-based automotive coatings, with major manufacturers exploring the use of high-strength plastics and fiber-reinforced polymers. carbon. Manufacturers of solvent-based automotive coatings are also focusing on developing “smart coatings” that have improved performance characteristics, including solar reflective and self-healing or dirt repellent capabilities, ”says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Report benefits and answers to key questions

Solvent-Based Automotive Coatings Company and Brand Share Analysis : The report offers an in-depth analysis of the brand share of solvent-based automotive paints to estimate the market share covered by Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies. historical volume of solvent-based automotive coatings: the report offers a comparative analysis between historical sales of solvent-based automotive coatings and expected sales performance for the period 2021-2031

Post-COVID Consumer Spending on Solvent-Based Automotive Coatings: The Fact MR market investigation carefully studies consumer spending behavior after COVID-19. Measures how prevailing trends have affected their behavior, subsequently affecting their spending power

Further valuable insights into the solvent-based automotive coatings market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the solvent-based automotive coatings market, sales and demand for solvent-based automotive coatings, analyzing forecast statistics up to 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on various criteria.

