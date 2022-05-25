Welding Products Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Welding Products Industry Overview

The global welding products market size was estimated at USD 13.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors such as design flexibility, reduction in the overall weight of the buildings and structures, and the ease in modification are projected to promote the use of welding products in construction and industrial application segments. The global construction sector is undergoing limited growth as a consequence of the economic recession caused by the Covid-19 crisis, which has resulted in low investor confidence and a decline in construction activities, as a result, the market has also experienced a catastrophic setback.

The spread of the COVID-19 in China affected the growth of the engineering and construction industries. The increasing costs of construction materials and equipment, along with supply chain disruptions, are the major factors limiting the growth of this industry. However, the use of aerial measurement and 3D modeling technologies increased during the pandemic, which supported the market growth. The construction sector in China is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period, which, in turn, is predicted to drive the market in the economy. With a wide range of welding applications in construction coupled with technological advancements, the development of innovative manufacturing methods is likely to benefit the market growth.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in 2020, the automotive sector contributed 9.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods. The government and several major automobile companies are increasingly investing in the country owing to the growing demand for vehicles.

Welding Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global welding products market on the basis of technology, product, application, and region:

Welding Products Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Arc Welding Resistance Welding Oxy-Fuel Welding Laser Beam Welding Others

Welding Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Stick Electrodes Solid Wires Flux-Cored Wires Saw Wires and Fluxes Others

Welding Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Welding Products market include

Colfax Corporation

Veostalpine AG

The Lincoln Electric Company

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Kiswel, Inc.

Sandvik AB

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Mitco Weld Products Pvt. Ltd.

Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd.

Metrode Products Ltd.

Ador Welding Limited

