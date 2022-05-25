In Vitro Fertilization Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.9% During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

In Vitro Fertilization Industry Overview

The global in vitro fertilization market size was valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The market size was valued at more than USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period. Rising reprotourism and the increasing cases of male and female infertility are the key factors driving the market growth. Infertility is one of the major health concerns faced by individuals globally. According to WHO, 8%-10% of couples globally suffer from infertility which is around 80 million couples worldwide. According to the American Pregnancy Association, male infertility accounts for 30% of infertility cases and contributes to around one-fifth of infertility cases. The average age of women and men getting married and having their first child is increasing. This trend has increased the number of women seeking the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Moreover, to focus on their career, many women freeze their eggs to have the child at a later stage. The rising dependence on fertility treatments will support market growth. Availability of funds is leading to a rise in the adoption of IVF procedures. To increase the success rate of IVF, techniques such as Testicular Sperm Extraction (PESA and TESE), are being introduced along with the development of new products. In June 2018, an Australian scientist developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool called Ivy for the identification of an embryo with the best chance of pregnancy. PICSI (Physiological Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection) is one of the techniques of sperm selection and is recommended for couples with a history of miscarriages, low embryo quality, and low fertility. Such technologies help increase the success rate of IVF pregnancies.

To compete in the modern business environment, it is crucial for all the organizations (manufacturers, clinics, and hospitals) to develop their virtual presence to increase awareness about infertility, infertility treatment, and their services. As infertility is a sensitive issue, people are reluctant to discuss it openly, particularly in developing countries. Hence, developing authenticity and trust through digital platforms is a key challenge for service providers. The providers can take an initial step to gain a center’s or manufacturers’ trust by displaying the hospital’s or approval committee’s certificates, introducing the doctors or scientists, and sharing their coordinates to establish and authenticate their identity.

In Vitro Fertilization Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in vitro fertilization market based on Instrument, Procedure Type, End-use, and region:

In Vitro Fertilization Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Disposable Devices Culture Media Capital Equipment

In Vitro Fertilization Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Fresh Donor Frozen Donor Fresh Non-donor Frozen Non-donor

In Vitro Fertilization End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Fertility Clinics Hospitals & Other Setting

In Vitro Fertilization Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

2020: FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific announced the launch of Vit Kit-NX, a vitrification media solution.

July 2019: Vitrolife and Prime Tech entered into a collaboration agreement to design and market the Piezo technique for better Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedure in human IVF globally except for Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global in vitro fertilization market include

OvaScience

EMD Serono Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Irvine Scientific

Cook Medical Inc

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Genea Biomedx

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Progyny, Inc.

Boston IVF

