5G Infrastructure Market Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2022 to 2030

5G Infrastructure Industry Overview

The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2% from 2022 to 2030.

5G infrastructure is mainly a combination of Radio Access Network (RAN), core network, and backhaul and transport. The backhaul and transport network includes fiber optics or microwave antennas. The growing demand for enhanced bandwidth connectivity with low latency for many mission-critical applications, such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and drone connectivity, is estimated to fuel the 5G infrastructure industry growth.

Some of the largest economies, such as the U.S. and China, are expected to continue spending aggressively on provisioning healthcare facilities. For instance, the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA) of the U.S. expect the overall healthcare spending in the U.S. to reach more than USD 16.0 trillion by 2030, nearly 32% of GDP.

The healthcare industry, especially in developed economies, has started emphasizing the importance of concepts like remote diagnosis and surgeries to the patients. Therefore, to deliver constant data connectivity during remote patient surgeries, the need for next-generation technology and related infrastructure is expected to drive the market for 5G infrastructure in the forthcoming years.

5G technology is expected to provide improved user experience for several use cases, including Ultra-high Definition (UHD) video, seamless video calling, and Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) gaming. In a bid to sustain in an extremely competitive environment, several manufacturing facilities are converging on technological transformations to increase their overall productivity and operational efficiency and reduce costs.

The continued emphasis on improving energy monitoring and management, coupled with the need to gain better control over the energy generation and distribution network, is expected to boost the deployment of 5G infrastructure during the forecast period. The outbreak of COVID-19 is certainly expected to delay the implementation of the 5G infrastructure, owing to the disruptions in further trials and testing required for verifying the stability and processing performance of 5G standalone networks. The ongoing pandemic has had an additional impact, with telecom regulatory authorities postponing their plans for the 5G spectrum auction, thereby adversely impacting the market growth.

For instance, governments in a few key countries including France, Spain, and Australia have temporarily postponed the spectrum auctions on several frequencies, such as sub-6 GHz and mmWave. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, key countries such as China and the U.S. have seen a robust decline in the exports of telecom equipment for 5G New Radios (NR) to the global market. The aforementioned factors are collectively expected to pose a challenge to the market growth for 5G infrastructure, especially over the next couple of years.

5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market based on component, spectrum, network architecture, vertical, and region:

5G Infrastructure Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hardware Radio Access Network (RAN) Core Network Backhaul & Transport Services Consulting Implementation & Integration Support & Maintenance Training & Education



5G Infrastructure Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sub-6 GHz Low Band Mid Band

mmWave

5G Infrastructure Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Standalone Non-standalone

5G Infrastructure Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Residential Enterprise/Corporate Smart City Industrial Energy & Utility Transportation & Logistics Public Safety and Defense Healthcare Facilities Retail Agriculture Others

5G Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

January 2022: Telesat partnered with ENCQOR 5G to conduct demonstrations, trials, and pilots to advance 5G connectivity, particularly for industries operating in rural areas in Canada. The collaboration includes the utilization of the ENCQOR testbed, satellite assets, as well as national and international 5G infrastructures.

December 2021: Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, a US company pioneering technology-enabled sustainable and inclusive infrastructure, announced that it will acquire a majority stake in Dense Air, an innovative RAN-as-a-Service company that uses shared infrastructure to extend and enhance carrier networks.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global 5G infrastructure market include

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

CommScope Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Altiostar

Airspan Networks

Casa Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Mavenir

Parallel Wireless

JMA Wireless

Ceragon

Aviat Networks, Inc.

