Tulsi Wellness Club Blends Modern Medicine with Innovation

Del Mar, CA, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Tulsi Wellness Club is pleased to announce they blend modern medicine with innovation to help their patients tap into their body’s natural healing power. Their world-class doctors use state-of-the-art techniques to encourage natural healing through a holistic approach.

At Tulsi Wellness Club, patients work with world-class physicians who treat the root cause of the illness instead of focusing on resolving the symptoms. They have taken naturopathic medicine to a new level to provide minimally invasive treatment options that use the body’s natural healing powers to heal medical conditions. The innovative medical clinic offers treatments such as advanced testing, regenerative medicine, naturopathic medicine, family medicine, aesthetics, and hormone therapy. Patients can expect the best results with progressive natural therapies and innovative technologies.

In addition to their holistic approach to innovative medicine, patients can turn to Tulsi Wellness Club for their anti-aging program. The Aging Gracefully program uses cutting-edge technologies in genetic, cellular, and nutritional science to ensure wellness for the aging population. This service includes hormone testing, food sensitivity testing, gut microbe testing, environmental toxin testing, and natural supplements.

Anyone interested in learning about how they blend modern medicine with innovation can find out more by visiting the Tulsi Wellness Club website or calling 1-858-943-6805.

About Tulsi Wellness Club : Tulsi Wellness Club is an innovative medical clinic taking a holistic approach to encouraging natural healing. They understand the value of modern medicine and innovation to give patients access to the reliable treatment methods they require. They work closely with patients to resolve health issues naturally and effectively.

Company: Tulsi Wellness Club

Address: 1412 Camino Del Mar

City: Del Mar

State: CA

Zip code: 92014

Telephone number: 1-858-934-6805