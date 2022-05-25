Bull Valley Ford Sells Certified Pre-Owned Cars

Posted on 2022-05-25

Woodstock, Illinois, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —Bull Valley Ford is pleased to announce they sell certified pre-owned cars to give their customers confidence in their purchases. These vehicles undergo a rigorous 172-point inspection and come with a CARFAX vehicle history report and a comprehensive warranty.When customers shop for a certified pre-owned car at Bull Valley Ford, they will work with a dedicated sales team that doesn’t use high-pressure sales tactics. They listen to prospective buyers to determine what they need in a vehicle and how much they can afford to help them choose the best car. Customers are invited to request a test drive to get a feel for a car before they complete the purchase to ensure they love the car.

Bull Valley Ford provides a vast selection of certified pre-owned cars to give individuals access to the best options to fulfill their needs. Customers should check back often as the in-stock selection of pre-owned vehicles changes regularly. Their goal is to ensure every buyer finds the perfect car at the right price with a guarantee of reliability.

Anyone interested in learning about their selection of certified pre-owned cars can find out more by visiting the Bull Valley Ford website or calling 1-815-446-1008.

About Bull Valley Ford: Bull Valley Ford is a leading Ford dealership offering an extensive selection of new Ford vehicles and used cars from various makes. Their sales team helps individuals find the perfect vehicle to meet their needs and budget and get financing for affordable payments. Customers can turn to the dealership for maintenance and repairs for the life of their cars.

Company: Bull Valley Ford
Address: 1460 South Eastwood Dr.
City: Woodstock
State: IL
Zip code: 60098
Telephone number: 1-(815) 338-6680

