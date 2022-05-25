Genomics to Be The Major Area Of Focus Of The HIV-Associated Nephropathy Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Nanotech has already made inroads into the healthcare vertical. Scientists, by the end of the year 2021, did create xenobiotics (tiny organic robots) that are capable of self-replicating. Nanotech involves the usage of nanoscale objects and materials like biocompatible nanomaterials, nanorobots, or even nanoelectronic devices to serve exclusive medical purposes like diagnosing/treating living organisms. The HIV-Associated Nephropathy Market would go nan ways in the next 10 years.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) affects kidney function in patients. HIV-positive patients are at increased risk for a variety of renal disorders. HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) is also one of the kidney disorder which affects HIV-positive patients.

HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) was first described in 1984 as the complication of acquired immune deficiency syndrome. HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) starts with a large amount of protein in the urine and progresses rapidly to total kidney failure.

Antiretroviral therapy preserved kidney function in patients with HIV. Treatment with Antiretroviral drugs reduced the risk of the HIV-associated nephropathy. HIV Medicine Association and Infectious Diseases Society of America recommended the use of antiretroviral drugs (ART) for patients with HIV-associated nephropathy. In the various clinical studies, it’s suggested that corticosteroids and ACE inhibitors are also beneficial for the treatment of HIV-associated nephropathy.

The global market for HIV-associated nephropathy is expected to witness significant and continuous growth over the forecast period due to the rising number of HIV cases. In 2017, estimated 36.9 Mn people are suffered from HIV globally. Government and private organization take initiative to reduce the number of cases of HIV and support HIV treatment.

These are the major factor expected to propel the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market. The program such as UNAIDS’ 90-90-90 is initiated for the prevention and treatment of HIV and associated disorders. Increasing HIV treatment access expected to favors the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market.

According to Avert Organization, in 2017, around 59% of all people living with HIV were accessing treatment as compared to past years. Moreover, in 2017, 21.7 Mn people living with HIV were receiving ART therapy which increased by 2.3 Mn from 2016.

However, side effects associated with long-term use of ART expected to restrain the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market. Long-term use of ART therapy has been linked to various other diseases such as diabetic nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class Antiretroviral Drugs

Protease inhibitors

Corticosteroids

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

