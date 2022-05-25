Flow Chemistry Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Flow Chemistry Industry Overview

The global flow chemistry market size was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing awareness surrounding sustainable development and the growing pharmaceutical and chemical industries are some of the key factors fueling the industry growth. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an oil price collapse leading to a narrowing of feedstock cost advantage for chemical companies. This resulted in a decrease in the demand for reactors in the chemical industry, which generates a major part of the revenue for the industry. Moreover, these effects were felt by the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries, thus negatively impacting the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Flow Chemistry Market

The pandemic exposed the pharmaceutical supply chain in the U.S. leading to many companies setting up manufacturing facilities in the country. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advocating the use of flow chemistry for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) production. This is expected to boost the industry growth in the country.

The use of continuous flow methods in this technology for extraction, chromatography, and reactions with supercritical fluids provides several advantages over the batch process. Moreover, the use of green solvents such as methanol and acetone can be safely carried out in a flow reactor under high pressure and elevated temperatures.

Smaller equipment sizes, decreased waste, lower costs, and faster time to market for new medications are expected to fuel the growth. Increased investment in R&D by reactor manufacturers and end-users is projected to drive the market. Several benefits of flow chemical reactors over batch reactors are expected to augment the industry growth.

The market’s competitive landscape is driven by technological innovation for the use of flow chemistry. Companies in the industry are extensively spending on R&D and creating products to optimize the manufacturing procedure and increase the yield to be synthesized. Global demand for fine chemicals and specialized chemicals has driven manufacturers to create partnerships with end-users, which is likely to promote growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Organic Chemicals Industry Research Reports

Formaldehyde Market : The global formaldehyde market size was valued at USD 7.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global formaldehyde market size was valued at USD 7.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Chlorine Trifluoride Market: The global chlorine trifluoride market size was valued at USD 45.48 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Flow Chemistry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flow chemistry market on the basis of application, reactor type, and region:

Flow Chemistry Reactor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) CSTR Plug Flow Reactor Microreactor Microwave System Others

Flow Chemistry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Academia & Research Petrochemicals Others

Flow Chemistry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

May 2021: Syrris has joined the photochemistry movement with its new Asia Photochemistry System with their latest innovation.

Key Companies profiled:

The competitive environment in the market is driven by the innovation in technology for the usage of flow chemistry.

Key market participants include:

Am Technology

CEM Corporation

Milestone Srl

Biotage AB

Syrris Ltd.

Vapourtec Ltd.

ThalesNano Inc.

Hel Group

Uniqsis Ltd.

Chemtrix BV

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS

Future Chemistry Holding BV

Corning Incorporated

Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd.

PDC Machines Inc.

Parr Instrument Company

Order a free sample PDF of the Flow Chemistry Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.