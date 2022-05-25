TIG Torch Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Moreover, TIG Torch are of two types, air-cooled and water-cooled. The large size of torches with lots of power are generally water-cooled TIG Torch with the length of weld time being high, whereas, for a smaller sized weld, both types of torches can be preferred. Air cooled torch holds dominant share in the market and is poised for exponential growth owing to its wide scale use across industries.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global TIG Torch Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the TIG Torch Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the TIG Torch Market and its classification.

Segmentation Analysis of TIG Torch Market

The global TIG Torch market is bifurcated into six major segments: by type, by operation, by materials, by sales channel, by the end-user and by region.

Based on type, TIG Torch Market has been segmented as follows: Air-cooled Water-cooled



Air-cooled torches are more suitable for lower ampere applications whereas, water-cooled torches are more suitable for more than 200 amps. Water-cooled TIG torches are mostly used. ESAB launches two new water-cooled TIG torches in 2020. XCT-B 400w and SR-B 21, having a small size torch with neck to head dimension to enable higher bead placement and provides good grips in tight spaces.

Based on the amperage, the TIG Torch Market has been segmented as follows: Below 100 Amp 100 – 200 Amp Above 200 Amp

Based on operations, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows: Manual Automatic

Based on the sales channel, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows: Online Company Website Third Party Online Offline



TIG Torches are widely available for its procurement via offline and online channels. Resellers like Lampton, Matheson Tri gas, Knapp Electric and arc zone allows you to place the orders online directly from their website.

Based on end-users, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows: Automotive Industries Electronics Industries Marine Industry Others



In the automotive industry, car bodies are made of light-weighted materials like corrosion-resistant steels and aluminium are used in the components for wheel rims, motorcycle frames. These bodies are welded by TIG torches with less heat input. Further, the automotive industry is expected to contribute significantly in TIG torch market and is projected to carry a dominant share in the market.

Based on geographic regions, the TIG Torch market is segmented as North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



