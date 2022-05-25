SharpEagle Launches All-New ATEX Certified Explosion Proof Safety Lights, Creates a Buzz in Energy Industry

Dubai, UAE, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The famed explosion-proof safety solution provider in the Middle East and the United Kingdom, SharpEagle has recently launched an all-new innovative ex-proof light. It has been specially designed and engineered to make safety affordable even to small-scale business owners. The ATEX-certified safety lights have a robust build and work seamlessly in harsh environments.

The leading caterer of safety solutions for explosion-prone industries makes it to the headline one more time with their recent, best-ever launch of explosion-proof safety lights for seamless performance in harsh and rugged environments. The explosion-proof safety lights aim to create a safe ecosystem amidst a harsh working environment, with explosive and combustible particles in air and dust.



The product ranges include:

Explosion-proof surveillance cameras

Explosion-proof Lights

And every other necessary equipment that is essential for your business invaluable security and eliminates all types of fatal injuries and accidents

SharpEagle takes pride in offering a wide range of solutions to explosion-prone industries globally, including UAE, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ajman, Kuwait, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, and more. With premium-quality ATEX-certified products, the company markets expertise and excellence at an affordable cost. The company has been serving the Oil, Gas, and Energy industries with the finest ATEX-certified products. It has a proven record of a boom in client revenue in quarters of collaboration.

The explosion-proof safety products shall benefit businesses in a multi-faceted way, said the director and spokesperson of SharpEagle.

“The Explosion proof safety lights come with an ability to withstand extreme conditions, rapid fluctuations in temperature, humidity, and pressure. A safe working environment will lead to higher working efficiency, and productivity and reduce the cost of insurance. Post-accident monitoring also becomes simple. The drastically reduced insurance cost shall be a catch for all.”

The various ranges of explosion-proof lighting include:

Ex-proof LED Lighting- You will get a set to choose from here as well, starting from 30-160W to 20-240W safety light solutions.

Ex-proof Portable Lights- This series includes an explosion-proof flashlight and explosion-proof work light.

Ex-proof Linear Light- This series includes explosion-proof linear lights of various models, with the best 20-60W LED linear lights.

Ex-proof HID Light- This series includes 70-250W HID Lights to 70-400W HID Safety Lights.

Ex-proof Emergency Lights- This series includes explosion-proof emergency lights and explosion-proof exit signs.

These lighting devices are meant for zone 1 and zone 1 surveillance, and all of these products come with a minimum of 5 years fixture warranty. The global appreciation and recognition that SharpEagle has gained are owing to the easy and seamless installation and 24/7 customer services to clients globally.

The research and development team has aimed to curate smart lighting solutions using the latest technologies infused with innovations. The devices are extremely easy to install, and the after-sales customer executive team readily serves clients with queries related to usage and installation.

With ATEX certification, these explosion-proof safety lights shall provide better visibility to on-field workers and help the operators with increased control owing to better clarity in surveillance footage. SharpEagle has run tests, and it is proven that this equipment can mitigate the risk of accidents and bring it down to even zero for most sectors.

The new product launched will definitely spike up the sales of SharpEagle and strengthen its position in the market of safety solutions!