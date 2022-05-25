Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Is Anticipated To Expand At Over 7% CAGR Through 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Anew study by Fact.MR states that, the global glass bonding adhesives market is anticipated to expand at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. UV curable type glass bonding adhesives are expected to emerge dominant, bolstering the growth of the market.

With exponential growth of the building & construction industry, demand for glass bonding adhesives is increasing rapidly, mainly due to rapid urbanization and highly developed manufacturing units in North America are fuelling the growth of building & construction industry. According to the United Nations, global urban population is expected to increase 70% by 2050.

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type, end-use industry, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global glass bonding adhesives market.

Type

UV Curable

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Assembly

Woodworking

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A comprehensive estimate of the Glass Bonding Adhesives market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Glass Bonding Adhesives during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

