Triguna Country Homes: World class Farmlands near Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Triguna Country Homes is delivering world class farm plots measuring from 1/4 Acre to one Acre for the privileged few, where we also assist in building a farmhouse or a weekend getaway home. This beautiful, gated community farmland near Bangalore is created around the concept of ‘Staying connected to your roots’.

In an endeavor to provide the #BestOfBothWorlds, Mr. Raghunath Reddy Bhattagiri, Co-founder and MD, Triguna Projects, shares his vision of this unique concept and says, “Triguna Country Homes is a Unique concept to keep you connected to the roots no matter how high you fly. Standing strong on our key principles of Nature; Sattva, Rajas and Tamas our project is an ideal location away from the modern world and connects back to our rich culture that has made us what we are today. Triguna Clarks Exotica, a 5-star resort is to balance the life between the rural and urban living, which according to us is called` strengthening the roots.”

Key highlights of the project

● Rich landscape of nature around a natural lake with flora and fauna

● 1500 sqft of mini Miyawaki forest, with around 450 native plants with every plot.

● Triguna Clarks Exotica, a 5 star resort of 8 acres and owners get Life membership of Triguna Clarks Exotica Resort

● State-of-the-art outdoor & indoor amenities

● 300 Farm plots from quarter acre to one acre

● Solar powered street lights

● 3 Acres – Amphitheatre, pet park, lawns & gardens

● 45 mins from Electronic City & 90 mins from Whitefield

● ZERO interest EMI options

Apart, each plot comes with a 1500 sq. ft. Mini Miyawaki forest with around 450 native plants which includes Mahogany, Sandalwood, Teakwood, Guava and many more.

Mr. Sachin Kumar Bankapur, Co-Founder and Director shares his expertise saying, “With the launch of Triguna Country Homes, we are happy to bridge the gap of serene beauty with modern amenities. Triguna Country Homes is a project to bring the best of both world to our customers in Banglore. We hope it serves as a picturesque home for families to live a healthy life in the lap of nature.”

Triguna Country Homes is specially designed for the privileged few who always wanted to live amidst greenery and nature, build their dream home, want to get out of the hustle bustle of the city but not miss out on the amenities.

Checkout project walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/Bh8Mi_k6BgA

For more log on to: https://trigunacountryhomes.com

OR call at 7816 999 111 for site visit.