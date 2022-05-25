Healthy Makeup Introduces Vegan-Certified Natural BB Cream by Lily Lolo

Auckland, NZ, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy Makeup has introduced vegan-certified Natural BB Cream by Lily Lolo Makeup brand. Healthy Makeup offers natural products or mineral makeup from famous brands like Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up. This BB cream, also known as Beauty Balm or Blemish Balm, is made of natural ingredients and is skin-friendly, hence absolutely safe for your face. These vegan-friendly products are absolutely free from silicon.

The product introduced by Healthy Makeup is from Lily Lolo, which is an England based famous brand. This brand has now brought its skin-friendly mineral products to New Zealand through Healthy Makeup. The company informed us that the Natural BB Cream from Lily Lolo is one such amazing product that has numerous benefits. These are silicone-free and safe for your skin. This product comes with nourishing and anti-aging ingredients that help in toning and firming your face. They contain mineral pigments that perfectly blur the imperfections and give an even tone. These products are perfect for light coverage giving a healthy-looking and radiant skin. These contain sodium hyaluronate, jojoba oil and organic aloe, which help in moisturising the skin and enhancing skin luminescence. The natural anti-oxidants present in them help in anti-bacterial protection. These are vegan-friendly products that also come in a tester pack and can be purchased in four fortnightly payments.

The vegan-certified Natural BB Cream by Lily Lolo offered through Healthy Makeup in New Zealand will be available from 25th May 2022.

Healthy Makeup is well-known for providing natural or mineral make-up from famous and reliable brands like Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up, to the people of New Zealand at easy payments. They want that people could have healthy skin without having to compromise on their love for make-up. They informed us that they always promote healthy and high-quality make-up and this BB Cream is a result of such an effort. These BB Creams contain ingredients like Jojoba Oil, Wheat Germ Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Argan Kernel Oil, Pomegranate Seed Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Manuka Oil, Natural Aloe, and Sodium Hyaluronate, among other naturally occurring ingredients. None of these ingredients is harmful to your skin and face. You can purchase these amazing products, even in four fortnightly payments if you want, from their website. [ Website ]

Healthy Makeup is known to bring mineral makeup, primarily from Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up, to the people of New Zealand. This Vegan-certified Natural BB Cream is from the Lily Lolo brand, which is an England-based company. It complies with the EU Cosmetics Directive and is also BUAV approved, denoting that no cruelty has been shown to the animals, neither have these products been tested on them. These products are thus vegan-certified. Healthy Makeup has reached many people in New Zealand with its alluring range of cosmetics for the face, eyes, cheeks, lips, nails, skincare and brushes. They follow a systematic and customer-friendly approach and value customer feedback, updates, and needs to ensure maximum satisfaction for their customers. They always bring in high-quality products from the best, which has helped them gain a loyal customer base in New Zealand.

Healthy Makeup

Auckland New Zealand

0782

info@healthymakeup.co.nz

