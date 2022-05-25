Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market End-Use Outlook and Regional Demand

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 25, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Industry Overview

The global hospital linen supply and management services market size was valued at USD 12.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a long-term positive impact on the demand for disposable linens in hospitals. Hospitals are focused on keeping additional stock in reserve for potential waves in the future. The growing number of surgeries globally is a key factor expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 70 million surgical procedures are performed every year in Europe. As such, hospital gowns-being an essential requirement for surgical procedures-are expected to witness high demand over the forecasted period. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, around 9,942,000 surgeries were performed in the U.S. within ambulatory care settings. Hospital gowns can help protect against nosocomial infections to some extent, owing to which, surgeons consistently recommend patients wear patient gowns. Such factors are expected to drive the hospital linen supply & management services market growth. Key players in the market offer various services along with linen supplies. They provide linen & apparel, medical apparel, gowns, towels, washcloths, bath towels, bed covers, pillow covers, and different gowns for patients.

In addition to these offerings, value-added services provided by these companies attract end-users. Some of the value-added services include uniform rental service, laundry, and waste removal system. Majority of the key players such as Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.; Angelica Corporation; Healthcare Services Group, Inc.; ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc.; Swisslog Holding AG; and AmeriPride Services, Inc. offer laundry services along with linen supply management. The laundry services include in-house as well as contractual services. Some of these companies also provide laundry installation systems. In addition to laundry services, some of the key players such as Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.; Tetsudo Linen Service; and AmeriPride Services, Inc. also provide uniform rental services. These companies provide personalized uniforms on the basis of the requirement which can be customized for size, length, color, and any other specification as per the end user’s requirement. Moreover, companies like Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc. have on-site linen and uniform management programs. Similarly, Angelica Corporation has web-based linen management software. Therefore, these additional services offered by the key players in the market help them to increase their market share and boost the demand for hospital linen supply which ultimately drives the hospital linen supply and management services market growth.

The increasing incidence of HAIs due to lack of sanitation and precaution is one of the leading factors contributing to market growth. For instance, as per the CDC, about one in 25 hospital patients contracts at least one HAI every year. Hospital gowns provide general protection against contamination and can help lower the risk of contracting HAIs. Furthermore, they can prevent bacterial and other microbial infections from entering a patient’s body. Thus, surgeons recommend patients wear gowns before medical procedures. These factors are anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market – The global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market size was valued at USD 4,586.9 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of surgical procedures performed and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are key driving factors for the growth of this market.

Organic Bedding Market – The global organic bedding market size was valued at USD 760.1 million in 2018. Shifting consumer preference towards high-end lifestyle products is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Market Share Insights

September 2019: Angelica Corporation recertified three of its largest facilities for the Hygienically Clean Healthcare Certification Program and remains certified for all 23 facilities. Thus, the company had the most hygienically clean healthcare-certified laundries in the U.S. This is expected to increase the customer base of the company.

May 2016: Unitex opened its 12th facility in Linden, New Jersey and is the fourth facility owned and operated by the company. The new facility has the capability to process 1.1 million pounds of linen per week and will serve nursing homes and hospitals in New Jersey. This new facility is anticipated to strengthen the company’s position in this region.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services market include

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd

Angelica

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ImageFIRST

Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd

Celtic Linen

Swisslog Holding Ltd

