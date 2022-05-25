Chitosan Market Latest Trends and Growth Opportunities into Regions 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, May 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Chitosan Industry Overview

The global chitosan market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 24.7% between 2020 and 2027. The growing product application in water treatment, pharmaceutical and biomedical, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries are expected to drive the market growth.

Chitosan is an amino polysaccharide polymer commercially produced from the shells of crab, lobster, shrimp, and crayfish. It is made through chemical or enzymatic deacetylation of chitin shells or exoskeletons of insects, crustaceans, and the cell walls of fungi with an alkaline substance such as sodium hydroxide. Each raw material for the product has different chitosan content hence play an important role in commercial manufacturing. Shrimp is considered to be the major source for chitosan since it contains about 25% to 40% chitin, whereas, the crab shell contains approximately 15% to 20%.

Rising product demand from the cosmetics industry and increasing scope of product application in waste-water treatment is also anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the elimination of stringent regulations that restricted the establishment of new manufacturing units by the Government of Mexico has resulted in the development of new and large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region.

This strategy has played an important role in driving domestic pharma industry growth, which is likely to fuel product demand over the next few years. However, high product costs depending on the quality and purity are expected to hamper the market growth.

One of the key factors steering chitosan demand is the easy availability of its raw material, obtained as a waste product from the fishery industry. Fishing is one of the most important businesses for people in the Asia Pacific. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, China has emerged as one of the major players in the global shrimp market. During the first half of 2019, the country imported 285,900 tons of shrimp mainly from Ecuador, India, and Saudi Arabia, which was 186% more compared to 100,000 tons imported in 2018.

Chitosan Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chitosan market on the basis of application and region:

Chitosan Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Water Treatment Pharmaceutical & biomedical Cosmetics Food & beverage Others



Chitosan Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

In 2020: Austanz Chitin Pty Ltd. (Biomedical Chitosan) has established a partnership with Queensland University of Technology (QUT) for the establishment of a training center to build up the capabilities in advanced manufacturing of antipathogenic materials.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in chitosan market include,

Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co.

Meron Biopolymers

Advanced Biopolymers AS

Biophrame Technologies

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

United Chitotechnologies Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

KitoZyme S.A.

Chitosanlab

