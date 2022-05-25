Precast Concrete Market Demand and Forecast Assessment Report Till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, May 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Precast Concrete Industry Overview

The global precast concrete market size was valued at USD 92.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing investments in infrastructure development projects in the Asia Pacific region are expected to be the primary factors driving the product demand over the forecast period. The infrastructure segment has been the major driver for the growing product adoption as the product has enabled the infrastructure companies to significantly reduce the overall project timelines and generate significant savings, in terms of labor and raw material costs. Major infrastructure components, such as girders, pillars, and bridge sections, are fabricated at an offsite location and transported to the project site at the time of installation.

Structural building components emerged as the largest product segment in the U.S. market in 2020. Growing emphasis on reducing the overall construction costs and improve efficiency are driving the residential & non-residential building constructors to adopt various offsite construction technologies, such as precast, prefabricated, and modular construction.

Logistics plays an essential role in bridging the gap between module production and installation. The modules are fabricated within the factory environment and are transported over to the construction sites for installation. Industry players are focusing on optimizing the precast concrete supply chain to overcome the project delays caused due to logistics.

Major market participants are increasingly using various types of concrete admixtures including plasticizers, superplasticizers, accelerators, and waterproofing chemicals to reduce water usage and speed up the concrete curing process. Although the product has several advantages over conventional concrete, the cost of machinery and molds needed for the production is extremely high. Thus, the high initial investment is projected to hamper the overall market growth to some extent.

Precast Concrete Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global precast concrete market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Precast Concrete Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Structural Building Components Architectural Building Components Transportation Products Water & Waste Handling Products Others



Precast Concrete End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Residential Non-residential Infrastructure



Precast Concrete Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

January 2021 : LafargeHolcim agreed to obtain Firestone Building Products, a commercial roofing and building envelope solutions company, for US$ 3.4 billion. This investment is expected to expand the company’s roofing portfolio and increase presence in the U.S.

July 2021: The business of Barbour Concrete Company & Barbour Building Systems, has been acquired by Forterra Inc., a manufacturer of precast concrete products used in drainage, stormwater, utility and other infrastructure applications.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in precast concrete market include,

Boral Ltd.

Lafarge

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

Olson Precast Company

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Forterra

Tindall Corporation

Spancrete

ELO Beton

Gulermak A.S.

