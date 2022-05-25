Campus Point Offers Spacious Student Housing Options

Posted on 2022-05-25

Normal, Illinois, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Campus Point is pleased to announce they provide spacious student housing options for individuals attending Illinois State University and Heartland Community College. It’s the perfect place for students to call home while they attend their classes.At Campus Point, students can choose from various floor plans to share with their friends or sign up for random roommates through the roommate matching program. Students who wish to live alone will find spacious one-bedroom apartments, while those who want to live with other students will find a selection of two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Each student signs an independent contractor and pays a per-person rate that includes furnishings, Wi-Fi and wired Internet access, and water and sewer. Free on-site laundry is available.

Students living at Campus Point will enjoy a better quality of life close to the campus with access to various community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, basketball court, and more. The complex allows students to bring their pets and features plenty of free parking close to the entrance for greater convenience.

Anyone interested in learning about the spacious student housing options can find out more by visiting the Campus Point website or by calling 1-309-452-7800.

About Campus Point: Campus Point is an off-campus housing complex designed for students attending Illinois State University and Heartland Community College. The complex offers apartments in various sizes to accommodate each student, whether they prefer to live alone or with other students. With all the amenities offered, students will enjoy an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus.

Company: Campus Point
Address: 1430 Trumball Ave
City: Normal
State: IL
Zip code: 61761
Telephone number: 1-309-452-7800

