Campus Point Offers Spacious Student Housing Options

2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Students living at Campus Point will enjoy a better quality of life close to the campus with access to various community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, basketball court, and more. The complex allows students to bring their pets and features plenty of free parking close to the entrance for greater convenience.

Anyone interested in learning about the spacious student housing options can find out more by visiting the Campus Point website or by calling 1-309-452-7800.

About Campus Point: Campus Point is an off-campus housing complex designed for students attending Illinois State University and Heartland Community College. The complex offers apartments in various sizes to accommodate each student, whether they prefer to live alone or with other students. With all the amenities offered, students will enjoy an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus.

Company: Campus Point

Address: 1430 Trumball Ave

City: Normal

State: IL

Zip code: 61761

Telephone number: 1-309-452-7800