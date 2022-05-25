The Sway Bar Market to grow on an elegant note between 2021 and 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Sway Bar Market: Introduction

A sway bar is a part of vehicle suspension system that helps in reducing the body roll of the vehicle while fast cornering or during times of driving on rough roads, which leads to increased comfort while driving the vehicle. Sway bar links opposite left and right wheels together using short lever connected by a torsion spring. The sway bars are connected to the vehicle’s suspension via the stabilizer links. The motive of the sway bar is to force both sides of the vehicle to raise or lower to equal heights in order to decrease the rolling of the vehicle on road bends. Previously vehicles didn’t come fitted with sway bars, but with time, most of the vehicles came fitted with sway bars. Some vehicles consist of just one sway bar whereas some vehicles come with both front and rear sway bars. The sway bars that are currently used globally are called as active sway bars. Sway bars mainly provide two functions, first is the decrease in the body lean, second, is to adjust the handling of the vehicle. The sway bars are adjustable, most of them can be adjusted when the vehicle is stationary, whereas some sway bars can be adjusted even when the vehicle is in motion.

Sway Bar Market: Dynamics

Automotive industry being the prime user of sway bar, the increase in vehicle production and sales tends to enhance the demand for sway bars. All the vehicles that are on the road are fitted with one or two sway bars. Goods transportation, increase in construction activity, e-commerce, personal transport, etc. are resulting into the growth of the global sway bar market.

Moreover the used car market is on the rise and most of these cars require various parts to be replaced. This leads to increase in instances of sway bars to be replaced.

The possibility of restraint in the growth of sway bars is minor. The decrease in the production of automobiles and the decrease in the demand in the aftermarket are currently the only foreseeable factors causing restraints in the sway bar market. The high price of active sway bar is also a restraint as it is three times costlier than the conventional sway bar and limited to luxury or premium vehicles.

Current market trends include the use of active sway bars, active sway bars can change stiffness as per the type of roads or surface that the vehicle is moving on. However, there are instances where the use of active sway bars is not beneficial. In such scenarios, Electronically-disconnecting sway bars are used. These temporarily stop the sway bars from working, to let the tires move freely.

Sway Bar Market: Segmentation

The sway bar market is segmented on the basis of design type, product type, vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of design type, the global sway bar market is segmented into the following

Solid

Hollow

On the basis of product type, the global sway bar market is segmented into the following:

Active Sway Bar

Passive Sway Bar

On the basis of vehicle type, the global sway bar market is segmented into the following:

PC (Passenger Cars)

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles)

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

On the basis of sales channel, the sway bars market is segmented into the following:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Sway Bar Market: Regional Outlook

It is projected that Asia Pacific region will be dominating the sway bar market over the forecasted time period. The countries like India, Japan, South Korea and China are expected to be the key contributor to the growth of the sway bar market in this region owing to the fact that there is a high presence major automotive manufacturers in these countries.

The factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of sway bars in this region are; growth in the respective automotive industries in these countries and the increasing demand for vehicles. Europe and North American sway bar markets are expected to follow the Asia Pacific market.

A country like Russia, which is a part of Europe is looking to expand in automotive market, hence this factor is expected to lead into eventual growth of the sway bar market in this region. Latin America and Middle East Africa are expected have a sluggish market owing to the lack of manufacturers and slow growth of automotive industry in these regions.

Sway Bar Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global sway bar market, identified across the value chain include:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

CARROSSER Co. Ltd.

Sikky Manufacuring

Hellwig Products Company, Inc.

Tanabe USA Inc.

Whiteline USA

ADDCO Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Mubea

Swaytec Co. Ltd.

Nengun Co. Ltd.

TSL Turton Ltd.

Ridetech

MOOG

Alta Performance

Superpro Europe Ltd.

