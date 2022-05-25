Automotive Camless Piston Engine Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021 – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Camless Piston Engine Market: Definition & Introduction

A camless piston engine is an automotive engine which comprises of poppet valves operated by means of electromagnetic, pneumatic, or hydraulic actuators alternative to conventional cams. Instead of conventional cams, camless engines are equipped with actuators which are employed to both unlock and lock valves, or to unlock valves lock by springs or other means. An automotive camless piston engine gives more control over the valvetrain of engine. It enables for better economy, light engine weight and high performance is attained by the application of camless piston engines. These engines enables better performance through greater fuel efficiency and more power. It is widely adopted due to its flexibility in operation and superior performance. Automotive camless engines are also referred as free valve piston engine. The automotive camless piston engine possess numerous advantages for customers and manufacturers such as longer engine life and increased durability. Camless piston engines are able to generate less emissions, these engines are designed to diagnose themselves and performs move efficiently without major operational settings. These engines are diagnosed and controlled by computer and help in eliminating the threats of mechanical failures.

Automotive Camless Piston Engine Market: Dynamics

Automotive camless piston engine market has a significant demand in global automotive industry with increasing demand for reduced carbon emissions and higher performance efficiency vehicles are important factor driving the market. Technogoical advancements such us automated control and advanced systems are causing a major shift among automotive industry towards automotive camless piston engine, and this trend is expected to persist in future augmenting the demand for automotive camless piston engine.

The major hampering factor for adoption of automotive camless piston engine that it have relatively high cost and high maintenance as well, and this can result in higher perference for more cost-effectively or low cost engines. Improvement in technological advancements, rise in production of vehicles, and increase in demand for luxury features are the factors driving the automotive camless piston engine market. Implementation of automotive camless piston engine is driven by the rise in usage of advanced emission free features in vehicles.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are collaborating with various technology companies for developing advanced features in automotive engines to comply with increasing demand. Initially, automotive camless piston engine were a supplementary comfort feature; however, demand for these free valve piston engines has increased due to the operational efficiency in luxury cars across the globe. Government policies and regulations towards controlling carbon emissions have recommend the automotive manufacturers to invest in research and development of automotive camless piston engine technology. Hence electronically controlled vehicle mechanism and lightweight engines are manufactured.

Automotive Camless Piston Engine Market: Segmentation

The Automotive Camless Piston Engine market can be segmented based on valve type, and by vehicle type.

Based on the Valve Type, the prominent segments of Automotive Camless Piston Engine are identified as:

Electromechanical Ball Valve

Electromechanical Poppet Valve

Electrohydraulic Poppet Valve

Based on the Vehicle Type, the prominent segments of Automotive Camless Piston Engine are identified as:

Sports Cars

Formula One Cars

Others

Automotive Camless Piston Engine Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is likely to drive the demand for the automotive camless piston engine market. The increased automotive industries with expansion and new foreign direct investment opportunities in countries like China, Japan, India and South Korea has augmented the sales of the automotive camless piston engine in the region.

Over the coming years, the scenario is likely to change with North America countries like USA, Canada have been a prominent regional markets with the high number of automotive industries in the region, which had contributed to a significant value of the global automotive camless piston engine market. Latin America automotive camless piston engine market is expected to record a decent growth over the foreseen year owing to increasing automotive and other allied industrial investments.

The Middle East & Africa automotive camless piston engine market is likely to witness a sound growth as compared to other with the regional countries implementing the technology for being economical in longtime run. South Africa and GCC countries could observe a high growth rate due to the high demand for luxury sports cars across these countries.

Automotive Camless Piston Engine Market: Key Players

List of some of the prominent market participants in Automotive Camless Piston Engine market are:

Parker Hannifin Corp

Freevalve

BorgWarner Inc.

Linamar Corporation

Nemak

ElringKlinger AG

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp

ElringKlinger

Qoros Auto Co., Ltd.

