Greater access to minimally invasive procedures to drive the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would how the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots Market look in the near future.

Biopsy is the examination id tissue or cells removed from the living body. During the minimally invasive biopsy, a very small incision by fine needle done. When the minimally invasive biopsy is performed can also be performed by using the robots.

The device used to perform the biopsy is referred as minimally invasive biopsy robots. The biopsy performed by minimally invasive biopsy robots are less painful and have minimum risk of infection.

Minimally invasive biopsy robots are the catheter based platform designed to navigate through the targeted area and reach the peripheral nodule for biopsy. The catheter of minimally invasive biopsy robots are of 3.5 mm diameter and can rotate 180 degrees in any direction. Rather than the catheter, minimally invasive biopsy robots equipped with biopsy tools such as cytology brushes and forceps.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27943

The rising prevalence of lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer and other types of cancer primary factor driving the growth of minimally invasive biopsy robots market throughout the globe.

Rapid technological advancement and launch of the innovative device for biopsy is also fueling the growth of minimally invasive biopsy robots market.By using the minimally invasive biopsy robots, the biopsy can be a monitor on the screen which reduces the associated risk. Minimally invasive biopsy robots is more accurate than manual biopsy tools and can per biopsy in a short span of time.

Rising demand for minimally invasive and image guided surgery will boost the revenue growth of minimally invasive biopsy robots market over the forecast period. The minimally invasive biopsy robots are very cost which could not be afforded by the hospital in the under developing economies which may sluggish the growth of minimally invasive biopsy robots market.

More lack of awareness for the diagnosis of chronic disease and lack of availability of medical professionals in developing economies may also deter the growth of minimally invasive biopsy robots market over the forecast period.

The global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots market is classified on the basis of biopsy type, end user and region.

Based on drug class, Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots market is segmented into following:

Liver Biopsy

Lungs Biopsy

Kidney Biopsy

Bone Biopsy

Bone Marrow Biopsy

Others

Based on distribution channel, Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Catheterization Centers

Access Full TOC of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27943

The same data also revealed that breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. Recently, 2018 FDA has approved the DaVinci Xi system by Intuitive Surgical as minimally invasive biopsy robots.The minimally invasive biopsy robots market is expected to witness significant traction over the next decade due to the rising prevalence of cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, 1,735,350 new cases of cancer is diagnosed in the U.S. during 2018.

The launch of this device has created an ultimate growth opportunity for the minimally invasive biopsy robots market. Lungs biopsy and liver biopsy are most commonly performed a biopsy by minimally invasive biopsy robots. Among all end user, the hospital segment will gain the majority of the revenue share of minimally invasive biopsy robots market.

North America region expected to dominate the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots market by revenue share owing high healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada.

After North America, minimally invasive biopsy robots market is then followed by Europe owing to the availability of favorable reimbursement scenario for biopsy in U.K. Germany, France, and other European countries. Rising healthcare expenditure in India and China is the key factor behind the robust opportunity for minimally invasive biopsy robots market in Asia-Pacific.

MEA and Latin America is the less attractive segment for Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots market anticipated to low availability of medical facilities in this region. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are the emerging countries for Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots market.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Minimally Invasive Biopsy Robots are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Mazor Robotics, Verb Surgical, Medtronic plc, TransEnterix, Titan Medical, and Medrobotics.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27943