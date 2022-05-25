Growing Use Adoption To Fuel Sales of Exhaust System Market During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact.MR published a new report on the exhaust system market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The report opines that the global exhaust systems market is likely to touch a valuation of U$ 57.5 Bn by 2022, and is further expected to reach US$ 102 Bn, surging at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

From 2017 to 2021, sales expanded at a CAGR of 4%. Almost all modern vehicles are equipped with exhaust systems as a crucial component of their overall infrastructure. However, the process of remolding auto technologies in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and environmental degradation will likely affect the applications of those technologies within the automotive industry.

The growth of the exhaust systems market is highly influenced by macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. In the near future, new regulatory guidelines pertaining to emission controls are expected to change the industry landscape. Advances in material science technologies, the boom in fuel-efficient automobiles, and a deliberate focus on research and development are some of the key trends driving the dynamics of the exhaust systems market.

Competitive Landscape

This competition landscape of exhaust systems market enunciates the competitive dynamics in terms of crucial parameters such as relative market foothold, product offerings and differential strategies adopted by the key players operating in the exhaust systems market.

Some of the key players operating in the exhaust systems market reported in this study include

Faurecia, a leading player in the exhaust systems market, had emerged as the leader in emission control systems with acquisition of EMCON Technologies (formerly Arvin Industries) in 2009. This strategic acquisition nourished the company’s position and also gave the company a route into niche commercial-vehicles market.

BENTELER Group, a key stakeholder of the exhaust systems market, is extensively focusing on internationalization to launch new sales markets, amplification of production volumes, and enhancement of earnings through better differentiation.

OEM – Top Sales Channel for Exhaust Systems

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment currently accounts for over 60% share of the market and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to stand at US$ 37,722.8 Mn towards the end of 2022, expanding at 5% CAGR. As the overall auto industry undergoes massive transformation, OEMs will also need to adapt accordingly to leverage the available opportunities and avoid obsoleteness. Meanwhile, the aftermarket segment is expected to witness a relatively lower growth. By 2022-end, nearly US$ 19,781.8 Mn worth exhaust systems are estimated to be sold in the aftermarket.

By vehicle type, passenger car is projected to remain the most lucrative segment of the global exhaust systems market. Increased global demand for passenger cars is expected to support the growth of the market in 2017 and beyond. The LCV segment is expected to emerge as the second segment over 2022.

On the basis of fuel type, the diesel segment is projected to witness a relatively higher growth as compared to gasoline segment. By 2022-end, the diesel segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 36,449.3 Mn. This is attribute to growing consumer preference for vehicles that run on diesel.

Additional Highlights of the Report

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) to remain the largest market for exhaust system during the forecast period. The market in China remains highly fragmented with thousands of small players vying for a share in the pie. Moreover, some Chinese companies are aiming big and are now foraying into overseas markets.

Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust System Co., Ltd., Eberspacher, Benteler International AG, Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd., Faurecia, Tenneco Inc., Sango Co., Ltd, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, and Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the global market for exhaust system.

Many of the key market players are strongly emphasizing on development of innovating products that are technologically advanced and meet the regulatory and clients needs.

The growing trend of collaboration and strategic partnerships between carmakers and auto component suppliers is likely to govern the market during the forecast period.

