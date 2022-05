Opportunity Assessment of Cardamom Oil Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects For Manufacturers : Fact.MR

The rising awareness of cardamom oil in several end use industries such as cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, food and beverages, etc., has increased the horizon of the adoption of cardamom, and thereby, influenced the growth of the cardamom oil market on a global basis. The emerging use of cardamom oil in pharmaceutical industry, in order to treat muscle spasms, muscle pulls, and other antiseptic and anti-microbial uses, is increasing, and hence, spurring the growth rate of the global cardamom oil market. The major producers of cardamom oils are present in India, Japan, China and few European regions.

Europe and United States are considered more of a consumer type region where as countries in Asia Pacific are considered as producer type regions. Fact.MR’s recent research study on cardamom oil market uncovers several aspects which influence the global cardamom oil market and reveals that the global cardamom oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

Following are excerpts from Fact.MR on global cardamom oil market which would be beneficial to the future prospects of the market

The natural sub segment of the source type segment of the global cardamom oil market has higher market share by revenue as estimated in 2017; however, the organic segment is more likely to show higher growth rate

The absolute type sub segment from the form type segment of the cardamom oil market, shows higher revenue share in the global market followed by the blend sub segment and concentrates segment. But the blends segment is poised to have a higher CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022

As far as geography is concerned, Europe shows more market attractiveness in terms of consumption and favors nearly all the segments involved in the cardamom oil market and is expected to grow at a higher pace during the forecasted period

Within the channel distribution segment, the online sub segment is expected to grow at a higher pace but shows less market share by revenue. The modern trade along with franchise outlets show similar annual growth rates, but modern trade sub segment has the highest market share by revenue compared to all other sub segments in distribution channel-based segmentation.

The Japan cardamom oil market is poised to show a 6.6% of revenue share in the market during 2017 but is expected to lose 42 BPS by 2022.

Market Taxonomy

Source Type Natural

Organic Form Type Absolute

Concentrates

Blends

The research report on global cardamom oil market includes several key players. The companies profiled in the research report are The Lebermuth Company, Biolandes, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, Natures Natural India, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Aksuvital, IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc., Aromaaz International, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oil, Green Fields Oil Factory and Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Competitive Landscape Assessment is Provided in the Report

The research study provides a comprehensive competitive landscape which includes key players in the global cardamom oil market. The companies included in the research study are

Green Fields Oil Factory

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils

Aromaaz International

IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc.

Aksuvital

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co.

Natures Natural India

Young Living Essential Oils

Greenleaf Extractions Pvt. Ltd.

Biolandes and The Lebermuth Company.

