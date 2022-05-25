Rapid Increase In Use Adoption To Boost Motion Control Market Revenue Growth : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global motion control market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 5% CAGR through 2031, registering an impressive valuation of US$ 30.5 Bn, surpassing US$ 25 Bn by 2026. Metal cutting applications are poised to remain dominant, surpassing US$ 2 Bn in valuation by 2031.

The latest market research report analyzes Motion Control Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Motion Control And how they can increase their market share.

Key Segments Covered Market Taxonomy

Component Type Motion Controllers AC Drives AC Servo Motors Sensors & Feedback Services Actuator & Mechanical Systems Others

End Use Food & Beverage Plastics & Rubbers Electrical & Electronics Paper & Printing Fabricated Metal Manufacturing Packaging & Labelling Automotive Construction Machinery Other End Uses

Technology Type Computer Numerical Control General Motion Control

Application Metal Cutting Metal Forming Material Handling Equipment Robotics Semiconductor Machinery Rubber & Plastics Machinery Other Applications



The latest industry analysis and survey on Motion Control provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Motion Control market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

