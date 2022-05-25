Radiation Cured Products Market to grow at 6.5% CAGR to Reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-25 (EPR Network) – According to radiation cured products industry analysis by Fact.MR, volume demand is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031, with overall value anticipated to reach 4.3 Bn, owing to continued investments in radiation cured product development for market diversification.

Dynamic trends in the radiation curable coatings market and radiation cured inks market are also set to provide significant thrust to market growth.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Radiation Cured Products market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Radiation Cured Products market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Radiation Cured Products market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Radiation Cured Products Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Flint Group

FUJIFILM Sericol UK Ltd.

DIC Corp.

DYMAX Corp.

Allnex

Momentive

Nordson Corp.

BASF SE

PPG Industries Inc.

Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company Inc.

Craig Adhesives and Coatings

Dexerials Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

3M Company

Sartomer

Sun Chemical Corp.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Baldwin Technology Company Inc.

Covestro (Formerly Bayer MaterialScience)

Royal DSM N.V.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals.

By Type Coatings Inks Adhesives

By Formulation Electron Beam Curing Ultraviolet Curing

By Application Radiation Cured Products for Paper & Film Radiation Cured Products for Plastic Radiation Cured Products for Wood Radiation Cured Products for Glass Radiation Cured Products for Metal



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

