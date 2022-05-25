Industrial Silica Sand Market revenue totalled US$ 15 Bn in 2021, with the market expected to balloon over 8X by 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-25 (EPR Network) – According to Fact.MR’s market analysis, the global market for industrial silica sand was valued at US$ 11 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 15 Bn by 2031. Demand for sodium silicate is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Unimin Corporation

Fairmount Minerals

U.S. Silica

Emerge Energy Services LP

Badger Mining Corporation

Hi-Crush Partners

Preferred Sands

Premier Silica

Pattison Sand

Sibelco

Quarzwerke Group

Aggregate Industries

SAMIN

Strobel Quarzsand GmbH

Brogardsand

Type Sodium Silicate Potassium Silicate

Particle Size <40 Mesh Industrial Silica Sand 40-100 Mesh Industrial Silica Sand >100 Mesh Industrial Silica Sand

Application Industrial Silica Sand for Metal Casting Industrial Silica Sand for Hydraulic Fracturing Industrial Silica Sand for Construction Additives Industrial Silica Sand for Filter Media Industrial Silica Sand for Building & Construction Industrial Silica Sand for Glass Industry Industrial Silica Sand for Foundry



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

