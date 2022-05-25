Low Voltage Motors Market is foresighted to rise at 8.8% CAGR over the next 10 years

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-25 (EPR Network) – In 2018, demand for low voltage motors surpassed US$ 25 Bn, growing at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.8% in 2019. After emerging from the recessionary downturn induced by COVID-19, sales are expected to be valued at US$ 36.6 Bn by the end of 2021.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Low Voltage Motors Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Low Voltage Motors market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Low Voltage Motors market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Low Voltage Motors market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Low Voltage Motors Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

WEG Industries

Nidec Corporation

General Electric Company (GE)

Toshiba Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Shangdong Huali Electric Motor Group Co. Ltd.

Regal Rexnord Corporation

TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Efficiency Class IE 1 Low Voltage Motors IE 2 Low Voltage Motors IE 3 Low Voltage Motors IE 4 Low Voltage Motors DC Low Voltage Motors Others Low Voltage Motors

Sector Commercial HVAC Low Voltage Motors F&B Manufacturing Low Voltage Motors Mining Low Voltage Motors Utilities Low Voltage Motors Other Sectors Low Voltage Motors

Application Low Voltage Compressors Low Voltage Pumps & Fans Low Voltage Conveyors Low Voltage Crushers Low Voltage Extruders Other Applications

Capacity 0.75 – 2.1 kW Low Voltage Motors 7.4 kW Low Voltage Motors 7.5 – 45 kW Low Voltage Motors 46 – 75 kW Low Voltage Motors 76 – 110 kW Low Voltage Motors 111 – 375 kW Low Voltage Motors > 375 kW Low Voltage Motors



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

