Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitive Scenario And Industry Dynamics By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-25 (EPR Network) – Global sales of automotive lead acid batteries are expected to reach US$ 25.6 Bn in 2021. Fact.MR expects the automotive lead-acid battery industry to grow steadily, registering a CAGR exceeding 5% from 2021-2031. Expected valuation by the end of the forecast period is US$ 41.8 Bn. As per the report, the market is likely to generate an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 14.5 Bn.

EnerSys Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Leoch International Technology Limited

Exide Industries Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Exide Technologies Inc.

CSB Battery Company Limited

NorthStar

FIAMM S.p.A.

Battery Type Flooded Automotive Lead Acid Battery Enhanced Flooded Automotive Lead Acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Automotive Lead Acid Battery

Technology Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Lead Acid Battery Hybrid Lead Acid Battery Electric Lead Acid Battery

Vehicle Type Automotive Lead Acid Battery for Passenger Cars Automotive Lead Acid Battery for Light Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via OEMs Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via Aftermarket



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

