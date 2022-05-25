Rotary Dryers Market 2021: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue until 2031 | Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-25 (EPR Network) – Fact.MR has released the rotary dryer industry analysis, which reveals that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.2% in 2021. The global rotary dryer market size in 2021 is set to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn. Single-shell rotary dryers displayed positive growth of 3% and their sales are estimated to top US$ 800 Mn in 2021, while-multi shell rotary dryers are expected to be up by 2.5% Y-o-Y reaching nearly US$ 450 Mn.

The Rotary Dryers Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

ThyssenKrupp AG

GEA Group

ANDRITZ AG

FLSmidth Inc

Metso Outotec Corporation

KURIMOTO, LTD

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Applied Chemical Technology (ACT)

More than 20 Other Prominent Players are Profiled

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Dryer Type Batch Rotary Dryers Continuous Rotary Dryers

By Drum Design Single-shell Rotary Dryers Multi-shell Rotary Dryers Double-shell Rotary Dryers Triple-shell Rotary Dryers

By Drum Diameter Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers 3-6 M Rotary Dryers Above 6 M Rotary Dryers

By Drum Length Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers 15-30 m Rotary Dryers 30-50 m Rotary Dryers Above 50 m Rotary Dryers

By Capacity Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

By Drive Type Chain & Sprocket Drive Gear & Pinion Drive Friction Drive Direct Drive

By Heating Type Direct Heated Counter Current (Counter Flow) Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow) Indirect Heat

By Heating Source Fuel Oil Natural Gas/Propane Waste Heat Biogas Electricity

By Application Aggregates Agricultural By-products Animal Feeds Biomass Chemicals Fertilizers Minerals & Ores Plastic and Polymers Salts & Sugars Waste & Sewage Sludge Others

By Material Steel Rotary Dryers Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

